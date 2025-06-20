Funeral service for Angelina Resendiz, shooting on Dunedin Road, Trump on Iran: Sunrise Brief

The funeral and candlelight service for Sailor Angelina Resendiz will be held in her hometown of Brownsville, Texas.

Funeral, vigil for Sailor Angelina Resendiz to be held in her hometown of Brownsville, TX

"She will arrive at Valley International Airport in Harlingen on Friday, June 20 at 8 p.m. where she will be received with full military honors," Kim Wimbish, the family's spokesperson said. According to the flyer put out by Resendiz's family, the service will be held at the Church of Latter-day Saints on Price Road on June 27. The family asks that those attending avoid wearing black clothing and preferably wear white.

The viewing will go from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The funeral service will then begin at 5:30 p.m. After the service, attendees can meet with Resendiz's family to share memories of her. The candlelight vigil will then begin at 7:15 p.m. to honor Resendiz and "all those also lost to such violence."

