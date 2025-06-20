Funeral service for Angelina Resendiz, shooting on Dunedin Road, Trump on Iran: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Funeral service for Angelina Resendiz, shooting on Dunedin Road, Trump on Iran
The funeral and candlelight service for Sailor Angelina Resendiz will be held in her hometown of Brownsville, Texas.Funeral, vigil for Sailor Angelina Resendiz to be held in her hometown of Brownsville, TX
"She will arrive at Valley International Airport in Harlingen on Friday, June 20 at 8 p.m. where she will be received with full military honors," Kim Wimbish, the family's spokesperson said. According to the flyer put out by Resendiz's family, the service will be held at the Church of Latter-day Saints on Price Road on June 27. The family asks that those attending avoid wearing black clothing and preferably wear white.
The viewing will go from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The funeral service will then begin at 5:30 p.m. After the service, attendees can meet with Resendiz's family to share memories of her. The candlelight vigil will then begin at 7:15 p.m. to honor Resendiz and "all those also lost to such violence."
A man was killed in a shooting in Portsmouth along Dunedin Road on Thursday, according to police.
Around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 600 Block of Dunedin Road. There, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. The man later died from his injuries.
This incident is still being actively investigated by Portsmouth police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.Check back with News 3 for updates on this story.
President Donald Trump said he will decide next steps in the Iran conflict "within the next two weeks," according to a statement read by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.President Trump weighs options on Iran as strikes continue
Israel's strikes on Iran, which started last week, have targeted top military officials and nuclear infrastructure. Tensions have escalated since Iran's retaliatory strikes hit a major hospital and residential buildings on Thursday. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced on social media that efforts are underway to organize evacuation flights and cruise ship departures for Americans wishing to leave the area.
According to the statement read by Leavitt, Trump claims "there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future." Trump previously called for Iran's "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER" on social media — however, that demand was swiftly rejected by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
This morning's weather: A break from the heat/humidity, but not for long...
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will drop to the mid 80s, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday and near normal for this time of year. The humidity will also drop, making it more comfortable. Look for clearing skies in the morning and sunshine through the afternoon.
Heat and humidity start to build through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies both days with highs in the low 90s Saturday and mid 90s on Sunday. Afternoon heat index values will reach the mid 90s on Saturday and to near 100 on Sunday.
Locking in a pattern of heat and humidity for next week. Highs will linger in the mid 90s all week with afternoon heat indices from 100 to 110. Rain chances will stay low through the first half of the week.
