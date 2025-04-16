Hampton gun violence press conference, updates on VB shootings, Trump v. Harvard: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Hampton gun violence press conference, updates on VB shootings, Trump v. Harvard
Hampton city leaders held a news conference on Tuesday to address gun violence. A few hours later, a man was hospitalized after a shooting near Topping Lane in Hampton, according to police.Man hurt in shooting on Topping Lane in Hampton
Hampton's mayor, police chief, and Commonwealth's Attorney gathered to discuss crime statistics and efforts to ensure justice is brought to victims, they were prompted by previous incidents to do so. “I want to take a moment to speak directly to the families and community members who have been personally impacted by the heartbreaking events," the mayor said. "No words can fully ease your pain, but please know this: We see you, we grieve with you, we share your loss and the pain throughout our city.”
According to the Chief Jimmie Wideman, despite the recent violence, homicides and shootings overall in the city were both down more than 70 percent since 2023. Wideman emphasized that "The past couple weeks is not indicative of the future trends of Hampton Public Safety or the city of Hampton."
On Monday, three separate shootings in Virginia Beach left a total of six people injured, according to police. According to Chief Neudigate, recent car break-ins could be linked to an uptick of possible criminals getting a hold of guns.6 people hurt in 3 Virginia Beach shootings in less than 24 hours
Neudigate reported that in a neighborhood where two recent incidents took place, nearly 40 vehicles were broken into days prior to the shootings, resulting in the theft of three firearms.
The first shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday in the 200 block of South Budding Avenue. Police say a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in the incident and taken to the hospital.
Around 8:30 p.m., a second shooting on Sassafras Court left two men seriously hurt, according to police. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate confirmed this incident was linked to a robbery, during which both men exchanged gunfire.
Police say around 9:15 p.m., they were called about a shooting in the 4700 block of Haygood Road. Two men and a woman were injured in that shooting and taken to the hospital. Police say the two men had serious injuries. Neudigate reported that the three individuals involved in the shooting on Haygood Road knew each other and were at an event where guns and alcohol were present.
The Trump administration says its freezing more than $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts to Harvard University. This decision follows the university's refusal to comply with government demands to limit activism on campus, particularly regarding pro-Palestinian protests.Harvard University fights Trump administration's demand, faces $2.2 billion funding freeze
The White House claims its demands are needed to fight antisemitism on campus, but in a letter the administration sent to Harvard on Friday, it gives a list of demands that goes far beyond that. The administration calls for governance and leadership reforms at the school, changes to hiring and admissions policies and the discontinuation of DEI programs.
Harvard's president Alan Garber responded to the administration in a letter on Monday, writing, "Although some of the demands outlined by the government are aimed at combating antisemitism, the majority represent direct governmental regulation of the 'intellectual conditions' at Harvard." Harvard is not the administration's only target. The government has also paused federal funding for schools including the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Cornell and Northwestern University.
This morning's weather: Cooler midweek, back to the 80s this weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we’ll see a lot of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 60s today. It will be breezy with winds gusting to around 25 mph. Tonight we cool off in the mid 40s. Temperatures will be cool again Thursday with bright sunshine.
We warm up this weekend with high temperatures back near 80 degrees. Easter Sunday will be warm with only a slight chance for a stray sprinkle. Warmer conditions last through the beginning of next week.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
