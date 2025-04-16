Hampton gun violence press conference, updates on VB shootings, Trump v. Harvard: Sunrise Brief

Hampton city leaders held a news conference on Tuesday to address gun violence. A few hours later, a man was hospitalized after a shooting near Topping Lane in Hampton, according to police. Man hurt in shooting on Topping Lane in Hampton Hampton's mayor, police chief, and Commonwealth's Attorney gathered to discuss crime statistics and efforts to ensure justice is brought to victims, they were prompted by previous incidents to do so. “I want to take a moment to speak directly to the families and community members who have been personally impacted by the heartbreaking events," the mayor said. "No words can fully ease your pain, but please know this: We see you, we grieve with you, we share your loss and the pain throughout our city.” According to the Chief Jimmie Wideman, despite the recent violence, homicides and shootings overall in the city were both down more than 70 percent since 2023. Wideman emphasized that "The past couple weeks is not indicative of the future trends of Hampton Public Safety or the city of Hampton."

On Monday, three separate shootings in Virginia Beach left a total of six people injured, according to police. According to Chief Neudigate, recent car break-ins could be linked to an uptick of possible criminals getting a hold of guns. 6 people hurt in 3 Virginia Beach shootings in less than 24 hours Neudigate reported that in a neighborhood where two recent incidents took place, nearly 40 vehicles were broken into days prior to the shootings, resulting in the theft of three firearms. The first shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday in the 200 block of South Budding Avenue. Police say a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in the incident and taken to the hospital. Around 8:30 p.m., a second shooting on Sassafras Court left two men seriously hurt, according to police. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate confirmed this incident was linked to a robbery, during which both men exchanged gunfire. Police say around 9:15 p.m., they were called about a shooting in the 4700 block of Haygood Road. Two men and a woman were injured in that shooting and taken to the hospital. Police say the two men had serious injuries. Neudigate reported that the three individuals involved in the shooting on Haygood Road knew each other and were at an event where guns and alcohol were present.