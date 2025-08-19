Hurricane Erin nears OBX, local VA clinic funding, Trump-Zelenskyy meeting: Sunrise Brief

Both visitors and residents of Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands were under mandatory evacuations due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Erin.

Hurricane Erin prompts closure of Cape Hatteras National Seashore's beaches

All of the visitor sites, campgrounds, beaches, and off-road vehicle ramps at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore will be closed by the end of Tuesday. Even though the core of Hurricane Erin is expected to stay over the water, coastal flooding threats will increase for Wednesday and Thursday, and ocean overwash is likely along the Outer Banks, according to News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson. Large waves up to 20 feet are expected, along with severe beach erosion and life-threatening rip currents.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Erin's center was located about 750 miles SSE of Cape Hatteras, NC. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Beaufort Inlet to Duck, North Carolina including the Pamlico Sound.

Officials say portions of N.C. Highway 12 on Hatteras Island will likely be impassable for several days. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said tolls have been suspended for outbound ferries from Ocracoke, adding that only "residents, homeowners or vendors with an Ocracoke re-entry sticker on their vehicles will be allowed on ferries inbound to Ocracoke."

