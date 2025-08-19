Hurricane Erin nears OBX, local VA clinic funding, Trump-Zelenskyy meeting: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Hurricane Erin nears OBX, local VA clinic funding, Trump-Zelenskyy meeting
Both visitors and residents of Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands were under mandatory evacuations due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Erin.Hurricane Erin prompts closure of Cape Hatteras National Seashore's beaches
All of the visitor sites, campgrounds, beaches, and off-road vehicle ramps at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore will be closed by the end of Tuesday. Even though the core of Hurricane Erin is expected to stay over the water, coastal flooding threats will increase for Wednesday and Thursday, and ocean overwash is likely along the Outer Banks, according to News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson. Large waves up to 20 feet are expected, along with severe beach erosion and life-threatening rip currents.
As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Erin's center was located about 750 miles SSE of Cape Hatteras, NC. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Beaufort Inlet to Duck, North Carolina including the Pamlico Sound.
Officials say portions of N.C. Highway 12 on Hatteras Island will likely be impassable for several days. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said tolls have been suspended for outbound ferries from Ocracoke, adding that only "residents, homeowners or vendors with an Ocracoke re-entry sticker on their vehicles will be allowed on ferries inbound to Ocracoke."
$800 million will be realigned to fund infrastructure improvements towards health care facilities operated by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
These improvements aim to renovate the VA's buildings and technology, modernizing systems for electronic health records, walkway lighting, and sanitation for sewers, among other services. This renovation effort will focus on various health care facilities in Hampton Roads. The overall funding for the Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which these improvements are operated within, has increased to $2.8 billion for fiscal year 2025.
“This is another step forward in our efforts to make VA work better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. This development coincides with planned upgrades for the new VA clinic in Chesapeake, which opened in April. Officials plan to expand services there by adding more Pact Teams, as well as radiology, audiology, a full eye clinic, expanded telehealth options, and dental services by January 2026.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, joined by various European leaders, met with President Donald Trump at the White House Monday.President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak at White House meeting
During this meeting, the possibility of trilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin was discussed. "Ultimately, this is a decision that can only be made by President Zelenskyy and by the people of Ukraine working also together in agreement with President Putin,” Trump said. The high-profile gathering at the White House followed Trump’s meeting with Putin last week, which ended abruptly with no peace deal and no questions from reporters.
A “NATO-like” arrangement was also floated by Trump, which would aim to provide Ukraine with Article 5-style protections. This could result in the U.S. sending troops as part of such guarantees — most of the details are expected to be negotiated in the ongoing talks. “We will speak more about security guarantees. This is very important that the United States gives such a strong signal and is ready for security guarantees,” Zelenskyy said, emphasizing his desire to bolster humanitarian measures in Ukraine.
This morning's weather: Hurricane Erin to bring strong winds and coastal flooding
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says there will be partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. Expect highs in the mid 80s, but it will feel more like the low 90s with the humidity.
Hurricane Erin update, as of 5:00 a.m. Tuesday:
Hurricane Erin is forecast to slide just off the NC/VA coastline Thursday. Even though the core of this storm is expected to stay over the water, we will still feel the outside impacts. Expect several days of rough surf and high risk for rip currents.
Coastal flooding threats will increase for Thursday and ocean overwash is likely along the Outer Banks. The wind will ramp up Thursday, with gusts to 40 to 60 mph likely along the coast. Some of the outer rain bands could wrap in on Thursday with a risk for isolated tornadoes.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.