Inmates charged for escaping cells, Bertie Beach drowning, Trump tariffs Brazil: Sunrise Brief

Seven inmates have been charged after escaping their cells and causing disorder inside the Newport News Jail last week, according to Sheriff Gabe Morgan.

During a lockdown on July 2, Jordan Blue, 22, used a makeshift object to pry his cell door open, the sheriff says. From there, Blue and six other inmates worked together, opening cell doors until they were all out, but they were contained to a "day area" outside their cells. Sheriff Morgan would not state what object Blue used to manipulate the locked door, stating he doesn’t want copycats.

“They filled baskets with water, they threw water out, they threw food out to make it a mess,” Sheriff Morgan said.

The following men are charged with willfully breaking cutting or causing damage in an attempt to escape—a class 6 felony that's punishable by up to give years in prison: Jordan Blue, 22, of Newport News; Daniel Bowles, 35, of Hampton; Treon Avery, 25, of Portsmouth; Sayvion Jones, 18, of Newport News; Darius Baskert, 21, of Newport News; Eric Davis, 36, of Newport News; and Antonio Hopes, 36, of Newport News.

