Inmates charged for escaping cells, Bertie Beach drowning, Trump tariffs Brazil: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Inmates charged for escaping cells, Bertie Beach drowning, Trump tariffs Brazil
Seven inmates have been charged after escaping their cells and causing disorder inside the Newport News Jail last week, according to Sheriff Gabe Morgan.7 Newport News Jail inmates charged after escaping cells, causing disorder: Sheriff
During a lockdown on July 2, Jordan Blue, 22, used a makeshift object to pry his cell door open, the sheriff says. From there, Blue and six other inmates worked together, opening cell doors until they were all out, but they were contained to a "day area" outside their cells. Sheriff Morgan would not state what object Blue used to manipulate the locked door, stating he doesn’t want copycats.
“They filled baskets with water, they threw water out, they threw food out to make it a mess,” Sheriff Morgan said.
The following men are charged with willfully breaking cutting or causing damage in an attempt to escape—a class 6 felony that's punishable by up to give years in prison: Jordan Blue, 22, of Newport News; Daniel Bowles, 35, of Hampton; Treon Avery, 25, of Portsmouth; Sayvion Jones, 18, of Newport News; Darius Baskert, 21, of Newport News; Eric Davis, 36, of Newport News; and Antonio Hopes, 36, of Newport News.
A mother trying to save her 14-year-old son from drowning also drowned at Bertie Beach on Tuesday afternoon, according to Bertie County Sheriff's Office.Mother dies trying tries to save drowning son at Bertie Beach: BCSO
Around 5:41 p.m., first responders received a report that someone was drowning. An 11-year-old girl was rescued, and the bodies of 35-year-old Shaunna Jernigan and 14-year-old Timothy Jernigan were pulled onto shore, according to BCSO. Crews attempted to perform life-saving measures on the mother and son, but neither made it.
The 11-year-old girl told authorities that before the incident, she and her mother were on an inflatable floater while her brother was swimming. When her brother became distressed because he could no longer touch the bottom, Shaunna went to rescue him, but then started to drown as well.
President Donald Trump put a 50% tariff on Brazil's goods Wednesday, citing the treatment of former Presdient Jair Bolsonaro.
Bolsonaro is currently facing charges for attempting to overturn his 2022 election loss. “This Trial should not be taking place,” Trump wrote in the letter posted on Truth Social. “It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!” Brazil’s vice president, Geraldo Alckmin, said he sees “no reason” for the U.S. to hike tariffs on the South American nation.
The tariffs starting Aug. 1 would be a dramatic increase from the 10% rate that Trump levied on Brazil as part of his April 2 “Liberation Day” announcement. In addition to oil, Brazil sells orange juice, coffee, iron and steel to the U.S., among other products. The U.S. ran a $6.8 billion trade surplus with Brazil last year, according to the Census Bureau.
This morning's weather: More heat, another round of storms
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will dip to the upper 80s today with an afternoon heat index in the upper 90s. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms mainly this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds and a risk for localized flooding.
Highs will linger near 90 to end the work week. It will still be humid so the afternoon heat index will be in the upper 90s to low triple digits. Look for a mix of clouds again tomorrow with another round of showers and storms.
Not much change for the weekend. Highs will remain near 90 with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms possible. Rain chances will be slightly lower for the weekend and will increase again early next week.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
