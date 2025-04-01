JCC shootout update, Myanmar disaster response, special elections: Sunrise Brief

The man who died in a shootout with James City County officers on Sunday was identified by Virginia State Police. On Monday, authorities say James Andrew Evans, 57, was the person shot dead in the Food Lion parking lot. Investigation of deadly shooting involving two officers in James City County continues The incident began when police responded to a reported fight on Dehaven Court. According to police, a man assaulted a woman and fled the scene. He was later tracked to the Food Lion parking lot on Richmond Road via license plate cameras. In the parking lot, police say Evans fired at officers. After police returned fire, Evans was shot and killed. Despite attempts to save Evans' life, he died at the scene — the two officers involved are currently on a light workload as VSP continues their investigation.



Virginia Beach-based nonprofit Operation Blessing is working to send their global disaster response team to Myanmar. This is in the wake of a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake with a death toll exceeding 2,000. Earthquake compounds humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, where death toll has passed 1,700 The team plans to purchase and gather supplies in Thailand, also struck by the earthquake, to aid Myanmar's bubbling humanitarian crisis. Myanmar is currently in the midst of a civil war, which has buckled attempts to deliver relief. The earthquake hit on Friday with an epicenter near the city of Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city. “Even before this earthquake, nearly 20 million people in Myanmar were in need of humanitarian assistance,” said Marcoluigi Corsi, the U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator. This is not the first time Operation Blessing has put boots on the ground in Myanmar, they also provided disaster relief after a deadly 2008 hurricane hit the southeastern Asian country.

