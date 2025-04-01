JCC shootout update, Myanmar disaster response, special elections: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: JCC shootout update, Myanmar disaster response, special elections
The man who died in a shootout with James City County officers on Sunday was identified by Virginia State Police. On Monday, authorities say James Andrew Evans, 57, was the person shot dead in the Food Lion parking lot.Investigation of deadly shooting involving two officers in James City County continues
The incident began when police responded to a reported fight on Dehaven Court. According to police, a man assaulted a woman and fled the scene. He was later tracked to the Food Lion parking lot on Richmond Road via license plate cameras.
In the parking lot, police say Evans fired at officers. After police returned fire, Evans was shot and killed. Despite attempts to save Evans' life, he died at the scene — the two officers involved are currently on a light workload as VSP continues their investigation.
Virginia Beach-based nonprofit Operation Blessing is working to send their global disaster response team to Myanmar. This is in the wake of a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake with a death toll exceeding 2,000.Earthquake compounds humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, where death toll has passed 1,700
The team plans to purchase and gather supplies in Thailand, also struck by the earthquake, to aid Myanmar's bubbling humanitarian crisis. Myanmar is currently in the midst of a civil war, which has buckled attempts to deliver relief. The earthquake hit on Friday with an epicenter near the city of Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city.
“Even before this earthquake, nearly 20 million people in Myanmar were in need of humanitarian assistance,” said Marcoluigi Corsi, the U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator. This is not the first time Operation Blessing has put boots on the ground in Myanmar, they also provided disaster relief after a deadly 2008 hurricane hit the southeastern Asian country.
On Tuesday, Wisconsin and Florida voters will cast their ballot for special elections that have garnered national attention and raised millions of dollars. Both special elections could be an indicator of the median voter's attitude regarding the Trump administration.Elon Musk on why he's putting millions into Wisconsin Supreme Court race
The Wisconsin Supreme Court race was spurred by the resignation of Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, shaking up the 4-3 liberal-leaning majority held by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Liberal-leaning Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and Conservative-leaning Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel are the front-runners in the special election. This election will significantly impact statewide policies related to abortion, unions, voting rights, among other partisan issues.
Endorsements of the two judges have fell entirely on party lines. Billionaire Elon Musk held a rally in Green Bay in support of Schimel, he then gave out $1 million checks to two people who signed his petition against "activist judges." This special election has become the most expensive state Supreme Court race in the history of American politics.
In Florida, voters will decide on Tuesday who will fill the House seat vacated by Michael Waltz, the current national security adviser. Democratic congressional candidate Josh Weil, a former teacher, looks to flip a deeply Republican congressional seat. Randy Fine, the Republican congressional candidate, promised to protect the agenda of the Trump administration. This race, much closer to President Donald Trump's home, could indicate whether conservative voters approve of his agenda.
This morning's weather: Clouds parting, cooler temperatures
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says to look for clearing skies this morning with temperatures falling into the 50s. We will see sunshine this afternoon with highs near 60 (20 to 25 degrees cooler than yesterday). It will still be breezy with a north wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.
Near normal on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a bit of a SE breeze.
