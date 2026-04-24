Judge halts Oceanfront curfew, anti-ICE rally, Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended: Sunrise Brief

The all-age curfew at the Oceanfront has been halted after a judge granted a temporary restraining order against the measure on Thursday. VB's all-age Oceanfront curfew halted after judge grants restraining order This development came after several Oceanfront businesses joined together to file a temporary restraining order to block the enforcement of the curfew. The plaintiffs included the owner of Peabody's, the owner of Abby Road and the owner of several Sweet Frog locations on Atlantic Avenue — all of whom said their businesses were negatively impacted by last weekend’s curfew. The judge's action halts the last night of the temporary 9:30 p.m. curfew at the Oceanfront, which would have been on Friday. The 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for unaccompanied minors on Fridays and Saturdays in designated areas of the Oceanfront will remain in effect. A city spokesperson provided this statement on the ordinance being stopped: “The City of Virginia Beach implemented an all-ages curfew for 9:30 p.m. under state law that authorizes curfews for imminent threats. Protecting public safety, which remains our top priority, and this decision will not deter us from doing what we can to promote a safe and welcoming environment at the Oceanfront. The City will review the decision and determine next steps.”



Members of the community held a press conference to rally against the possibility of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement leasing office space in Suffolk. Community holds press conference to oppose possible ICE office lease in Suffolk ICE is considering leasing about 9,000 square feet of office space at the SimIS facility off Wilroy Road in Suffolk. According to reporting partners at The Virginian-Pilot, the proposed space would be used for administrative operations. That possibility sparked Thursday’s rally. "No ICE in Suffolk today, yesterday, and no ICE in Suffolk tomorrow," Brandon Randleman said. The rally featured remarks from local leaders, including City Council Member Leroy Bennett, who said the council has already taken steps by sending letters to warehouse operators in the city asking them not to use their space as ICE detention facilities. The City of Suffolk confirmed no zoning applications or permit requests have been submitted related to the SimIS facility. Officials said any required approvals would depend on the specific use. We have reached out to SimIS as well as ICE and am still waiting to hear back.

