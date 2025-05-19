Kentucky/Missouri tornado relief, Hampton hit-and-run, Biden's cancer diagnosis: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Kentucky/Missouri tornado relief, Hampton hit-and-run, Biden's cancer diagnosis
Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs, a disaster relief organization, is providing aid in Kentucky and Missouri after a deadly tornado disaster. At least 28 have died following the severe weather outbreak.Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs providing relief after deadly tornadoes
Mercy Chefs quickly mobilized following the storm's impact, with teams arriving in both London, Kentucky, and St. Louis, Missouri. The organization has deployed about 16 of its core staff members to London and 12 to St. Louis, where another tornado affected the northern part of the city. Gary LeBlanc, founder of Mercy Chefs, described the significant damage in Kentucky, saying, "there are parts of London that are gone, not just damaged, but they've just been taken away by the storm, completely leveled."
The team uses a large mobile kitchen, dubbed "the beast," to prepare meals for first responders, victims, and volunteers in the impacted areas. Mercy Chefs plans to stay on site as long as necessary to meet the needs of the communities in Kentucky and Missouri. Those interested in supporting Mercy Chefs can click here.
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Hampton late Sunday night, according to police. The driver fled the scene after striking the victim, anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Around 10:50 p.m., crews were called to respond to the 100 Block of West Mercury Road, according to police. Once authorities arrived, they found a man lying in the road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was crossing the eastbound lanes of West Mercury Boulevard at North Armistead Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle, according to police. There is also a crosswalk at the location where the man tried to cross. The incident is being investigated by Hampton police’s crash reconstruction team.
Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer. According to a statement from his office put out Sunday, the prostate cancer has a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) and has metastasized to the bone.Biden diagnosed with "aggressive form" of prostate cancer
The announcement comes just days after a small nodule was found on the former president's prostate during a routine check-up. Biden and his family is currently reviewing treatment options, with the release saying "the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management." In 2023, the then-president had a skin lesion removed that was a common form of skin cancer — in 2021, he removed a "benign polyp" from his colon.
"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," President Donald Trump said on Truth Social.
This morning's weather: Sunny start, temps in the 80s
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says today's weather will be a nice way to kick off the week. Expect mostly sunny skies today with clouds building late in the afternoon to evening. Highs will return to the low 80s, just a few degrees above normal for this time of year. The humidity will remain low so it will still feel like spring.
Highs will fall to the mid 70s on Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy skies during the day with scattered showers possible Tuesday night.
