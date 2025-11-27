Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways, holiday travel info, Nat. Guard members shot: Sunrise Brief

Many local organizations have planned Thanksgiving meal giveaways to combat food insecurity here in Hampton Roads. News Free Thanksgiving meal giveaways help combat food insecurity in Hampton Roads Web Staff Virginia has a food insecurity rate of 12.1%, according to Feeding America. Tribulations regarding food access was mired by the government shutdown and resulting disruption to SNAP benefits. In Norfolk, from noon to 3 p.m., join WNSB Hot 91 at Martin's Soulfood for a free dine-in meal. This giveaway will be done on a first-come first-serve basis. In Virginia Beach, from noon to 3 p.m., Village Church will offer dine-in or take-out Thanksgiving meals. Request the meal by texting or calling (757) 450-8368. Based in Chesapeake, Buffalow Family and Friends Community Days prepares, packs and delivers meals to thousands across Hampton Roads. In addition to the delivered meals, Buffalow Family and Friends will host a free Thanksgiving dining experience on Thanksgiving Day at noon at 2403 Bainbridge Blvd., Suite B. Guests can eat a banquet-style meal at the facility, or pick up the food to go, while supplies last.



As millions of Americans hit the roads and airports for Thanksgiving, the annual reminder rings true once again: expect heavy traffic and crowded terminals. Crash Rates Spike on the Sunday After Thanksgiving, Safety Experts Warn Before Thanksgiving, people often stagger their departures across several days: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and even Thursday morning. However, when the weekend ends, the majority of travelers pack the roads on Sunday, leading to congestion and a higher likelihood of incidents. According to recent figures from Samsara, a technology company that tracks commercial fleet safety, the crash rate on the Sunday after Thanksgiving is 65% higher than the Sunday before the holiday. Virginia State Police will also increase their visibility throughout the holiday travel period. Authorities urge motorists to follow the law, stay patient, and prioritize safety so everyone can enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday. If congestion becomes overwhelming, a person with AAA Tidewater recommended identifying alternate routes.