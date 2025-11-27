Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways, holiday travel info, Nat. Guard members shot: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways, holiday travel info, Nat. Guard members shot
Many local organizations have planned Thanksgiving meal giveaways to combat food insecurity here in Hampton Roads.
News
Free Thanksgiving meal giveaways help combat food insecurity in Hampton Roads
Virginia has a food insecurity rate of 12.1%, according to Feeding America. Tribulations regarding food access was mired by the government shutdown and resulting disruption to SNAP benefits.
In Norfolk, from noon to 3 p.m., join WNSB Hot 91 at Martin's Soulfood for a free dine-in meal. This giveaway will be done on a first-come first-serve basis. In Virginia Beach, from noon to 3 p.m., Village Church will offer dine-in or take-out Thanksgiving meals. Request the meal by texting or calling (757) 450-8368.
Based in Chesapeake, Buffalow Family and Friends Community Days prepares, packs and delivers meals to thousands across Hampton Roads. In addition to the delivered meals, Buffalow Family and Friends will host a free Thanksgiving dining experience on Thanksgiving Day at noon at 2403 Bainbridge Blvd., Suite B. Guests can eat a banquet-style meal at the facility, or pick up the food to go, while supplies last.
As millions of Americans hit the roads and airports for Thanksgiving, the annual reminder rings true once again: expect heavy traffic and crowded terminals.Crash Rates Spike on the Sunday After Thanksgiving, Safety Experts Warn
Before Thanksgiving, people often stagger their departures across several days: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and even Thursday morning. However, when the weekend ends, the majority of travelers pack the roads on Sunday, leading to congestion and a higher likelihood of incidents. According to recent figures from Samsara, a technology company that tracks commercial fleet safety, the crash rate on the Sunday after Thanksgiving is 65% higher than the Sunday before the holiday.
Virginia State Police will also increase their visibility throughout the holiday travel period. Authorities urge motorists to follow the law, stay patient, and prioritize safety so everyone can enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday. If congestion becomes overwhelming, a person with AAA Tidewater recommended identifying alternate routes.
Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot about a block away from the White House in Washington, D.C., officials confirmed Wednesday.2 West Virginia National Guard members killed in DC shooting, single suspect apprehended
West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey initially said Wednesday afternoon both victims had died from their injuries following the shooting. But in a follow-up message, he then said "We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information."
President Trump addressed the nation regarding the "monstrous, ambush-style attack" on Wednesday evening.
"This heinous assault was an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation. It was a crime against humanity," President Trump said.
"I can report tonight that based on the best available information, the Department of Homeland Security is confident that the suspect in custody is a foreigner, who entered our country from Afghanistan — a hellhole on Earth. He was flown in by the Biden administration on September 2021," he said.
This morning's weather: A much cooler Thanksgiving, even cooler to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will only reach the low 50s today, 20-degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be a bit breezy with a NW wind at 5 to 15 mph. Lows will drop to near freezing overnight with a wind chill in the 20s.
Even cooler air moves in for Friday. Highs will only reach the mid 40s but it will feel more like the 30s with a NW wind at 10 to 20 mph.
Highs will remain in the mid 40s with sunshine on Saturday. Highs will warm to near 60 on Sunday with clouds building in. Our next round of rain is set to move in Sunday night to Monday morning with a cold front.
