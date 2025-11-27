Free Thanksgiving meal giveaways help combat food insecurity in Hampton Roads

Many local organizations have planned Thanksgiving meal giveaways to combat food insecurity here in Hampton Roads.
Virginia has a food insecurity rate of 12.1%, which totals to over 1 million people, according to Feeding America. It should be noted, this study was conducted in 2023; however, food access challenges were made worse by the government shutdown earlier this month, which disrupted SNAP benefits.
- Norfolk:
From noon to 3 p.m., join WNSB Hot 91 at Martin's Soulfood for a free dine-in meal. This giveaway will be done on a first-come first-serve basis.
- Virginia Beach:
From noon to 3 p.m., Village Church will offer dine-in or take-out Thanksgiving meals. Request the meal by texting or calling (757) 450-8368.
From 1 to 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will have free meals.
- Portsmouth:
From 5 to 8 p.m., West Park Church of Christ will host a Thanksgiving dinner for military families.
- Newport News:
From noon to 3 p.m., Tiffany's Soul Food and Catering will host a free Thanksgiving dinner at Pearlie's Restaurant.
- Chesapeake:
Buffalow Family and Friends Community Days prepares, packs and delivers meals to thousands across Hampton Roads.
At noon, Buffalow Family and Friends will host a free Thanksgiving dining experience at 2403 Bainbridge Blvd., Suite B. Guests can eat a banquet-style meal at the facility, or pick up the food to go, while supplies last.
Suffolk:
From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., join Liberty Spring Church at the First Baptist Church Parking Lot for hot and free Thanksgiving dinners. Around 300 meals will be served, it will be carried out on a first-come first-serve basis.