Longer VB school days criticized, panic alarms allowed in classrooms, Bondi out: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Longer VB school days criticized, panic alarms allowed in classrooms, Bondi out
The decision to add 10 minutes to the school day in Virginia Beach schools is drawing criticism from teachers and parents who say it creates scheduling challenges and added stress late in the school year.Virginia Beach educators raise concerns over extended school schedule
Students in Virginia Beach are now on spring break, but when they return April 13, they will face a longer school day. Beginning that day, 10 minutes will be added to each school day through June 8 to make up for a planned closure April 21 for a special election. Robin Gardner with the Virginia Beach Education Association said she has heard concerns from families and staff across the division. “It’s impacting everyone,” Gardner said. “It’s just complete chaos.”
Gardner said high school students who work after school could arrive late to their jobs, and some parents are worried about disruptions to scheduled activities such as therapy appointments and sports practices. She added that teachers already working to prepare students for SOL exams say the change adds pressure during an already demanding time. Gardner started a petition that has gathered more than 1,500 signatures asking the School Board to reconsider the decision before spring break ends.
Supporters are also asking the board to switch from the state’s 180-day attendance requirement to a 990-hour instructional model used by some other school divisions, a motion that previously did not receive the required supermajority vote last week and was withdrawn. The School Board’s next scheduled meeting is April 14, one day after the longer school days are set to begin.
Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D-Virginia) signed a bill into law Thursday that allows teachers to have wearable panic alarms in their classrooms.Va. governor signs Alyssa's Law allowing teacher panic alarms
Lori Alhadeff's daughter Alyssa was 14 years old when she was killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Alhadeff believes her daughter may have been able to escape had she known there was a gunman. "Alyssa was an athlete and I believe if she knew there was a lockdown that she would've gotten to the safer space," Alhadeff said.
In the years since the shooting, Alhadeff has pushed states to pass a law allowing teachers and other staff members to have panic alarms that signal 911 during an emergency. The legislation is called Alyssa's Law. "It's going to be used in everyday situations like behavioral problems or medical emergencies, but in the worst-case scenario, an active shooter," Alhadeff said.
Virginia joins 11 other states in passing similar laws. The law does not make the alarms a requirement, but it says school boards can choose to allow teachers to have them. Spanberger also signed other bills aimed at addressing school safety. One ensures teachers receive mental health training for dealing with at-risk children. Another expands the topics children learn about the internet to include misinformation and AI.
Pam Bondi is out as attorney general, President Donald Trump announced Thursday on Truth Social.Trump removes Pam Bondi as attorney general, names Todd Blanche acting AG
"We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future," he said. About an hour later, Bondi said she was “grateful” for the trust Trump placed in her. She added that she will spend the next month transitioning the office to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who has been tapped to serve as acting attorney general.
Bondi has faced scrutiny from both Republicans and Democrats during her tenure. Before Trump’s announcement, The Associated Press reported that he had discussed replacing Bondi over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and efforts to prosecute his perceived political opponents. Democrats have also criticized Bondi, accusing her of lacking independence and carrying out the president’s agenda.
Blanche is a former personal attorney for the president, representing Trump in three high-profile cases, including the president's classified documents case, in which he was accused of holding on to classified information after his first term in office. Blanche also represented Trump in his election interference case, where prosecutors accused Trump of ordering his supporters to storm Capitol Hill and prevent his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden from being certified. If the president hopes for Blanche to take over the role in a more permanent status, he would still need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
This morning's weather: Warm & breezy again today, Tracking rain for Sunday
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says warm again today with highs in the low 80s, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Look for a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will still be breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 15 with gusts to 20 mph.
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