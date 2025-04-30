Lt. Gov. nominee controversy, 50+ arrests in VB, Wisconsin judge arrested: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Lt. Gov. nominee controversy, 50+ arrests in VB, Wisconsin judge arrested
Republican lieutenant governor candidate John Reid says Gov. Glenn Youngkin called and asked him to drop out of the race over a recent controversy. This is because The Richmonder first reported about a Tumblr account, under the same username Reid uses, that had sexually explicit photos of men on it.
Reid, a former host of a conservative talk show, responded to the allegations, saying the controversy is based on "false accusations from people who we now know are solely motivated to stage a coup against a gay man whom they didn't want to be their nominee but didn't have the guts to run against."
Reid's legal team sent a cease and desist letter to Matt Moran, the executive director of Youngkin's political action committee. The letter claims Moran made "false and defamatory statements" about Reid, which led to Youngkin pushing to end Reid's campaign.
During a press event in Arlington on Tuesday, Youngkin said he had a "very serious personal conversation" with Reid, stating, "social media content like this is a distraction." Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who is running for governor, said, "the lieutenant governor nominee distracted from that mission and cannot continue. John Reid is the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. It is his race, and his decision alone to move forward. We all have our own race to run."
On Tuesday, the Virginia Beach police chief spoke on the wave of arrests that took place over the weekend. In just 48 hours, police made 53 arrests, leading to almost 200 criminal charges and the seizure of at least 28 guns.50+ arrested at Oceanfront during chaotic 'Spring Break Weekend:' VBPD
"These are not individuals who are coming for the college Spring Break Weekend. Unfortunately, what we’re seeing is a lot of unattended minors and young adults coming from the local area." Chief Paul Neudigate told media Tuesday, "The problem is they’re coming and a lot of them are bringing firearms."
On Monday, police shared a non-comprehensive list of the arrests made. Of the 38 people on the list, most are adults in their late teens or early twenties. Those on the list range in age from 14 to 53, and everyone except the 14-year-old are adults. Most of the people on the list are either from the Hampton Roads area or other parts of the state.
The FBI took Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan into custody Friday morning at the county courthouse. She has been charged with concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest and obstructing or impeding a proceeding.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended Dugan, saying Tuesday that it is in the public interest to relieve her of her duties as she faces two federal charges. Dugan is accused of escorting the man and his lawyer from her court through the jury door last week after learning that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were in the building and seeking his arrest. The man was taken into custody outside after a foot chase.
Dugan's arrests has sparked outrage among Democrats, who have accused the Trump administration of trying to chill the judiciary. Demonstrators gathered outside the FBI's Milwaukee field office Saturday to protest her arrest. She is set to appear in court for arraignment May 15.
This morning's weather: Warm with slight rain chances
Forecaster Derrah Getter says today will be warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We have a slight chance of afternoon showers and storms. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s.
Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of the week. There will be several chances for showers and storms over the next few days. Temperatures will be milder at the start of next week with highs only in the low 70s.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
