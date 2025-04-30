Lt. Gov. nominee controversy, 50+ arrests in VB, Wisconsin judge arrested: Sunrise Brief

Republican lieutenant governor candidate John Reid says Gov. Glenn Youngkin called and asked him to drop out of the race over a recent controversy. This is because The Richmonder first reported about a Tumblr account, under the same username Reid uses, that had sexually explicit photos of men on it.

Reid, a former host of a conservative talk show, responded to the allegations, saying the controversy is based on "false accusations from people who we now know are solely motivated to stage a coup against a gay man whom they didn't want to be their nominee but didn't have the guts to run against."

Reid's legal team sent a cease and desist letter to Matt Moran, the executive director of Youngkin's political action committee. The letter claims Moran made "false and defamatory statements" about Reid, which led to Youngkin pushing to end Reid's campaign.

During a press event in Arlington on Tuesday, Youngkin said he had a "very serious personal conversation" with Reid, stating, "social media content like this is a distraction." Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who is running for governor, said, "the lieutenant governor nominee distracted from that mission and cannot continue. John Reid is the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. It is his race, and his decision alone to move forward. We all have our own race to run."

