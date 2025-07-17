Lynnhaven Boat Ramp security, sweeping toll relief, Epstein documents dispute: Sunrise Brief

Extra security measures will be implemented at the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp due to ongoing issues at the facility. VB's Lynnhaven Boat Ramp concerns prompt city measures Neighbors told News 3 that they were fed up with people doing donuts, burnouts, among other car stunts at the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp. Councilman Joash Schulman, whose district encompasses the facility, held a community meeting on Wednesday to discuss efforts to curb these disturbances in the area. Notably, armed security guards will be at the boat ramp facility after hours. "In my opinion, you've solved the nighttime problem at the boat ramp by putting security there from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. That's what we've been asking for for years," said one neighbor. Additionally, a Flock camera — a type of license plate reader used by police departments to track down suspects — will also be installed.



Virginia leaders gathered in Portsmouth to announce a sweeping toll debt erasure plan on Wednesday. $36 million in toll debt, from 2014 to 2023, will be completely forgiven by the Virginia Department of Transportation and Elizabeth River Crossings. Virginia House Speaker Don Scott and State Sen. L. Louise Lucas said letters and emails will be sent out to those who qualify for the relief. This initiative is part of the $101 million that leaders secured in the state budget for toll relief. Scott and Lucas also encouraged drivers to take advantage of the existing toll relief initiative. Hampton Roads residents with an annual salary of $65,000 or less are eligible for a 50 percent discount on the tunnel tolls for up to 14 trips per week. For Norfolk and Portsmouth residents making $50,000 or less annually, the tunnel tolls are free for up to 14 trips per week.

