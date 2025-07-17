Lynnhaven Boat Ramp security, sweeping toll relief, Epstein documents dispute: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Lynnhaven Boat Ramp security, sweeping toll relief, Epstein documents dispute
Extra security measures will be implemented at the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp due to ongoing issues at the facility.VB's Lynnhaven Boat Ramp concerns prompt city measures
Neighbors told News 3 that they were fed up with people doing donuts, burnouts, among other car stunts at the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp. Councilman Joash Schulman, whose district encompasses the facility, held a community meeting on Wednesday to discuss efforts to curb these disturbances in the area. Notably, armed security guards will be at the boat ramp facility after hours.
"In my opinion, you've solved the nighttime problem at the boat ramp by putting security there from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. That's what we've been asking for for years," said one neighbor. Additionally, a Flock camera — a type of license plate reader used by police departments to track down suspects — will also be installed.
Virginia leaders gathered in Portsmouth to announce a sweeping toll debt erasure plan on Wednesday.
$36 million in toll debt, from 2014 to 2023, will be completely forgiven by the Virginia Department of Transportation and Elizabeth River Crossings. Virginia House Speaker Don Scott and State Sen. L. Louise Lucas said letters and emails will be sent out to those who qualify for the relief. This initiative is part of the $101 million that leaders secured in the state budget for toll relief.
Scott and Lucas also encouraged drivers to take advantage of the existing toll relief initiative. Hampton Roads residents with an annual salary of $65,000 or less are eligible for a 50 percent discount on the tunnel tolls for up to 14 trips per week. For Norfolk and Portsmouth residents making $50,000 or less annually, the tunnel tolls are free for up to 14 trips per week.
The Trump administration's Justice Department walked back the notion that there's a Jeffrey Epstein client list, sparking controversy.President Trump deflecting from growing calls to disclose Epstein files
"I don't understand why the Jeffrey Epstein case would be of interest to anybody. It's pretty boring stuff. It's sordid, but it's boring," President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday.
House Republicans shot down a proposal, introduced by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, on Monday to compel the Trump administration to release records connected to Epstein. The Democratic proposal failed to leave the House Rules Committee in a 5-7 vote, only one Republican voted in favor of the measure.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, when asked about the Epstein files said that "we need to put it out there." On the other hand, Trump is casting doubt on the credibility of the documents related to Epstein, indicating that this entire controversy is a "Democratic hoax." The president said he also directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release "whatever she thinks is credible."
This morning's weather: Hottest day of the week
*** Heat Advisory for most of SE VA and parts of NE NC from 11 am to 8 pm Thursday. Heat index values will reach 105 to 109. ***
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says today will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s. Afternoon heat index values will climb to 105+. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with scattered showers/storms possible this evening and tonight.
Tracking a bigger chance for storms Friday afternoon, including a risk for severe weather. Highs will reach the low 90s tomorrow with a heat index in the lower triple digits.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.