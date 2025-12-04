Major Hampton investment, Va. marijuana proposal, more details on boat strikes: Sunrise Brief

Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray announced a large investment during the inaugural State of the City address on Wednesday. Hampton Mayor announces HII spending $28M to upgrade facility in the city HII, the company that owns Newport News Shipbuilding, will invest $28 million in its Light Manufacturing Advanced Technology facility. This move will lead to around 300 jobs being created down the line, according to the City of Hampton. In a video message, Newport News Shipbuilding Human Resources VP Xavier Beale said the move will strengthen the relationship between the company and the city. Following economic growth, the mayor talked about what's being done to address sea level rise and climate change. Efforts to address housing, crime, and health care needs were next. “With the help of Congressman Bobby Scott, we received funding to establish several neighborhood resource centers that will serve as hubs for police and for members of the community. The first center will be opening soon off of Rip Rap Road," said Gray.



A revised framework for a proposed retail marijuana market was recently introduced by Virginia lawmakers. As it stands, the legislation aims to open up the retail marijuana market by Nov. 1, 2026, more than five years after possession was legalized in Virginia. For the past two years, the Democratic-controlled General Assembly has passed legislation to create a retail marijuana market, only for it to be vetoed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. These efforts could be realized once Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger takes office. A Spanberger spokesperson said she believes Virginia needs a clear strategy for a market that prioritizes public safety while growing the economy and looks forward to working with the General Assembly on a path forward. Lawmakers said localities would have final say on zoning and siting rules for stores under the proposed framework, but at minimum, stores would be banned within at least 1,000 feet of schools, places of worship and childcare facilities. The proposed framework would allow localities to raise local sales tax from 2.5% to 3.5%, permit temporary two-year licenses for growers to sell marijuana, and include studying on-site consumption at stores. Concerns were raised by the Cannabis Small Business Association regarding the quick rollout and limited number of licenses available.

