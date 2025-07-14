Mathews Co. alleged murder cover-up, Bagnall Road shooting, Trump's new tariffs: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Mathews Co. alleged murder cover-up, Bagnall Road shooting, Trump's new tariffs
Two people were arrested in connection with a house fire in Mathews County.2 found dead in Mathews County house fire; ruled double homicide and arson
Around 10:00 p.m., crews responded to a fire in the 17000 Block of John Clayton Memorial Highway. Firefighters made an emergency entry and pulled 54-year-old Chad Wayne Ashford and 56-year-old Audrey Elaine Hudgins Mowrar from the house, the sheriff's office said. Investigators say both were found with multiple suspected gunshot wounds — they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said they believe the two were shot and killed on Thursday. The suspects then returned the following night to set the house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence, according to the sheriff's office. 18-year-old Lacey Ann Horsley and 33-year-old Carol Paul Cormier Jr. were located and arrested by Newport News police in connection with this incident.
A man died from his injuries following a deadly shooting in the Calvert Square neighborhood on Sunday, according to Norfolk police.Man dies after shooting in Norfolk's Calvert Square neighborhood
Police received a report of a gunshot victim around 1:15 a.m. Upon arrival at the 900 Block of Bagnall Road, police say they found a man seriously injured from a gunshot wound. 32-year-old Dion Melton was identified as the man shot.
Melton was then taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to Norfolk police. No additional information has been released about this incident.
President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he will impose 30% tariffs on Mexico and the European Union starting August 1.
But, these aren't the only new tariffs set to take effect next month. Imports from Brazil will face a 50% tariff, Canadian goods will have a 35% tariff, while goods from Japan and South Korea have a 25% tariff levied against them. According to the KPMG Tariff Pulse Survey, 57% of major companies had their profit margins impacted due to tariffs. Additionally, three out of four are contemplating increasing prices by at least 5% within the next six months.
Regarding Mexico's tariff rate, Trump wrote to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo in a letter, saying Mexico wasn't doing enough to stop the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S. In a similar letter to European Union President Ursula von der Leyen, the president blamed a trade deficit with the EU for the tariffs.
This morning's weather: Heat index near 100, afternoon storms
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will climb to near 90 today with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong with a risk for localized flooding.
Highs return to the upper 80s tomorrow with a heat index near 100. We will once again see partly cloudy skies with showers and storms developing in the afternoon.
More heat and humidity for the second half of the week. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with a heat index near 105. Expect a mix of sun & clouds with a “pop up” shower or storm possible.
