Mathews Co. alleged murder cover-up, Bagnall Road shooting, Trump's new tariffs: Sunrise Brief

Two people were arrested in connection with a house fire in Mathews County. 2 found dead in Mathews County house fire; ruled double homicide and arson Around 10:00 p.m., crews responded to a fire in the 17000 Block of John Clayton Memorial Highway. Firefighters made an emergency entry and pulled 54-year-old Chad Wayne Ashford and 56-year-old Audrey Elaine Hudgins Mowrar from the house, the sheriff's office said. Investigators say both were found with multiple suspected gunshot wounds — they were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said they believe the two were shot and killed on Thursday. The suspects then returned the following night to set the house on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence, according to the sheriff's office. 18-year-old Lacey Ann Horsley and 33-year-old Carol Paul Cormier Jr. were located and arrested by Newport News police in connection with this incident.



A man died from his injuries following a deadly shooting in the Calvert Square neighborhood on Sunday, according to Norfolk police. Man dies after shooting in Norfolk's Calvert Square neighborhood Police received a report of a gunshot victim around 1:15 a.m. Upon arrival at the 900 Block of Bagnall Road, police say they found a man seriously injured from a gunshot wound. 32-year-old Dion Melton was identified as the man shot. Melton was then taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to Norfolk police. No additional information has been released about this incident.

