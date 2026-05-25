Memorial Day events, Super El Niño possible for fall, progress on U.S.-Iran deal: Sunrise Brief

A Norfolk neighborhood is preparing to honor fallen service members this Memorial Day — while also paying tribute to the late Lt. Col. Brandon Shah. Memorial Day Parade to continue as organizers monitor weather The Larchmont-Edgewater Civic League will host its fourth annual Memorial Day parade, community fair, and wreath-laying ceremony Monday morning, with organizers prepared to make adjustments if rain moves in. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and features a 1.2-mile parade beginning at St. Patrick Catholic School and ending near Larchmont United Methodist Church. This year's honorary grand marshal is Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, the Old Dominion University ROTC instructor killed during an on-campus shooting in March. Michael Crockett, president of the Larchmont-Edgewater Civic League, said Shah represents what the day is all about. "He's a wonderful local example for people to look up to and say, 'this is what it's all about. This is the price of freedom." Several events will happen across Hampton Roads. At 10:00 a.m., Portsmouth’s 142nd Annual Memorial Day Parade will begin along High and Court streets. 10:00 a.m. in Suffolk will see the Annual Ceremony at the Albert G. Horton Junior Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Virginia Beach’s ceremony will be at 12:00 p.m. inside the convention center and will feature live music and remarks from distinguished guests.



This year's El Niño will take hold within the next month and most likely become a Super El Niño by the fall. How the upcoming El Nino will impact Hampton Roads Meteorologist Tony Nargi says an El Niño is a climate pattern caused by warmer waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean. The warmer water disrupts weather patterns, especially during the winter. This leads to more rain in the south, less snow to the north, and an increased threat of drought in the Midwest. In the summer, El Niño events help increase wind shear over the tropical Atlantic. This leads to a decrease in Hurricane activity, and it's the reason why the National Hurricane Center is predicting a below normal hurricane season. However, CBS reports a strong El Niño brings along flooding risks. "It usually ends up being a double whammy," said William Sweet, an oceanographer at NOAA. "The first punch is decades of sea level rise, which has waters close to the brim in many coastal communities. And now with this second punch — a strong El Niño — coastal communities face more frequent, deeper and widespread high tide flooding along both the West and East Coasts."

