Memorial Day events, Super El Niño possible for fall, progress on U.S.-Iran deal: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Memorial Day events, Super El Niño possible for fall, progress on U.S.-Iran deal
A Norfolk neighborhood is preparing to honor fallen service members this Memorial Day — while also paying tribute to the late Lt. Col. Brandon Shah.Memorial Day Parade to continue as organizers monitor weather
The Larchmont-Edgewater Civic League will host its fourth annual Memorial Day parade, community fair, and wreath-laying ceremony Monday morning, with organizers prepared to make adjustments if rain moves in. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and features a 1.2-mile parade beginning at St. Patrick Catholic School and ending near Larchmont United Methodist Church.
This year's honorary grand marshal is Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, the Old Dominion University ROTC instructor killed during an on-campus shooting in March. Michael Crockett, president of the Larchmont-Edgewater Civic League, said Shah represents what the day is all about. "He's a wonderful local example for people to look up to and say, 'this is what it's all about. This is the price of freedom."
Several events will happen across Hampton Roads. At 10:00 a.m., Portsmouth’s 142nd Annual Memorial Day Parade will begin along High and Court streets. 10:00 a.m. in Suffolk will see the Annual Ceremony at the Albert G. Horton Junior Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Virginia Beach’s ceremony will be at 12:00 p.m. inside the convention center and will feature live music and remarks from distinguished guests.
This year's El Niño will take hold within the next month and most likely become a Super El Niño by the fall.How the upcoming El Nino will impact Hampton Roads
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says an El Niño is a climate pattern caused by warmer waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean. The warmer water disrupts weather patterns, especially during the winter. This leads to more rain in the south, less snow to the north, and an increased threat of drought in the Midwest.
In the summer, El Niño events help increase wind shear over the tropical Atlantic. This leads to a decrease in Hurricane activity, and it's the reason why the National Hurricane Center is predicting a below normal hurricane season. However, CBS reports a strong El Niño brings along flooding risks.
"It usually ends up being a double whammy," said William Sweet, an oceanographer at NOAA. "The first punch is decades of sea level rise, which has waters close to the brim in many coastal communities. And now with this second punch — a strong El Niño — coastal communities face more frequent, deeper and widespread high tide flooding along both the West and East Coasts."
The United States is close to reaching a deal with Iran that would end the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and see Iran give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, regional officials told The Associated Press on Sunday.
They said details and timelines would be worked out later. Iran has not publicly committed to giving up its uranium — a key demand of U.S. President Donald Trump — and the sides previously seemed close to a deal in recent weeks. Trump on Saturday said a deal had been “largely negotiated,” after calls with Israel and other regional allies. “The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side,” Trump said on social media Sunday. He said the U.S. relationship with Iran is becoming “much more professional and productive.”
The strait's reopening would begin to ease a worldwide energy crisis sparked by the surprise U.S. and Israeli bombardment of Iran on Feb. 28, which led Tehran to effectively close the crucial waterway. Prices have spiked for oil, gas and several downstream products, jolting the world economy. Experts say it would take several weeks or even months for shipping and prices to recover to prewar levels. The U.S. has blockaded Iranian ports for over a month, and Trump on Sunday said the blockade “will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed.”
Under the potential deal, Tehran would agree to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, according to the two regional officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive negotiations. One official, with direct knowledge of the negotiations, said how Iran would give up the uranium would be subject to further talks during a 60-day period. Some would likely be diluted, while the rest would be transferred to a third country, the official said. Russia has offered to take it.
This morning's weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely Memorial Day afternoon
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says this morning will be mainly dry and cloudy, along with humid conditions. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s this afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing after 1 pm. We'll see widespread showers and storms, with up to an 1" of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible where heavy rain sets up. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph.
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