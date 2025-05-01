They were last seen on Monday, April 28 and reported missing by the family member on Wednesday, police say. Police say the family is believed to be traveling in a white 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe with Virginia tags VRC-4620. The vehicle was seen in Laurel, Maryland on Monday, April 28, around 11 p.m.

The five missing family member's names and descriptions are as follows:

Chesapeake police are looking for five missing family members, two adults and three children. Anyone with information is urged to call Chesapeake police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Virginia lawmakers are currently considering a proposed budget amendment for toll relief within the commonwealth. HB 1600 would allow people with E-Z Pass transponders to be exempted from fees if they do not use them often.

This amendment would allocate $2 million from the general fund for fiscal year 2026 to provide toll relief as outlined in House Bill 2368 from the 2025 General Assembly session. Under HB 2638, monthly toll charges for Virginia residents are capped at $200, and recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) are exempt from any toll charges.

This amendment also proposes an end to toll fees for the Coleman Bridge by Jan. 1, 2026. If passed, other aspects of this amendment could take effect as soon as July 1.

The White House is casting blame on the Biden administration for slowed economic growth as it pushes a positive economic image.

The US economy slowed for the first time in three years, with GDP decreasing at a rate of 0.3% for the first quarter of the year, tied to a surge in imports ahead of the roll out of new tariffs, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Consumer spending also declined. The Trump administration instead stressed positive underlying indicators, including investment they say of around $8 trillion they tie to tariff policy and core GDP growth of 3%, as a sign of momentum.

Despite the administration’s message of confidence as Trump celebrates the first 100 days of his second term, he’s faced slipping approval ratings and consumer confidence, and markets reaction throughout the rollout. Trump argued “tariffs will soon start kicking in.”