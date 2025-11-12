Mt. Trashmore shooting trial, Hampton restaurant closes, House vote on shutdown: Sunrise Brief

Markal Cook will face jury trial on Wednesday over his alleged connection to the 2024 Mt. Trashmore shooting.

Mt. Trashmore shooting suspect case now moves to grand jury

Cook was charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon in connection to the incident, according to court documents. On May 25, 2024, a shooting took place at Mt. Trashmore after an alleged fight broke out. 15-year-old Jeyani Upshur died during the incident.

Allegations in court documents say Cook was recorded in a video taking a pistol from a concealed location and firing into a crowd. However, in a jailhouse interview with News 3 last year, Cook claimed he was nothing more than an innocent bystander trying to survive the chaos.

During the grand jury proceeding — which determines whether a suspect should be formally charged — witnesses claimed they found Cook shot and lying near a playground, with a gun nearby. Cook’s attorney previously argued that they do not believe Cook was the shooter or that he even had a gun that night.

News 3 will provide updates on this developing story — court starts at 9:30 a.m.