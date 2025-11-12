Mt. Trashmore shooting trial, Hampton restaurant closes, House vote on shutdown: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Mt. Trashmore shooting trial, Hampton restaurant closes, House vote on shutdown
Markal Cook will face jury trial on Wednesday over his alleged connection to the 2024 Mt. Trashmore shooting.Mt. Trashmore shooting suspect case now moves to grand jury
Cook was charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon in connection to the incident, according to court documents. On May 25, 2024, a shooting took place at Mt. Trashmore after an alleged fight broke out. 15-year-old Jeyani Upshur died during the incident.
Allegations in court documents say Cook was recorded in a video taking a pistol from a concealed location and firing into a crowd. However, in a jailhouse interview with News 3 last year, Cook claimed he was nothing more than an innocent bystander trying to survive the chaos.
During the grand jury proceeding — which determines whether a suspect should be formally charged — witnesses claimed they found Cook shot and lying near a playground, with a gun nearby. Cook’s attorney previously argued that they do not believe Cook was the shooter or that he even had a gun that night.
News 3 will provide updates on this developing story — court starts at 9:30 a.m.
Mango Mangeaux, a popular restaurant specializing in Creole dishes, closed its doors for good Monday after a decade of serving Hampton.
The popular restaurant was packed on its final day as neighbors said goodbye to a neighborhood favorite. The owners said Mango Mangeaux could live on through pop-ups at their other restaurant, Charlotte. The restaurant will remain open for private events through December.
"Of course, there were challenges: unjust audits, being overtaxed for meals we comped for our guests, frivolous lawsuits, COVID and all of the after effects of a global pandemic, labor shortages, chargebacks, dine and dashes. You know — all of the scary parts of entrepreneurship," the Facebook post announcing the closure reads.
Over the years, News 3 has featured the restaurant and the women behind it multiple times, including how it began as a pitch on the TV show Shark Tank and led to multiple other businesses in Hampton.
After the U.S. Senate voted Monday to fund the government through the end of January, the House is set to return for the first time in more than seven weeks.House to return for first time since September to vote on ending shutdown
House Republicans say they are expected to consider a resolution to reopen the government Wednesday — the first votes could occur as early as 4 p.m. While it appears there will be enough Republican votes to pass the resolution, House Democrats expressed frustration with eight Senate Democrats who joined Republicans in supporting it. Democrats had said they would not approve a resolution without a deal to keep health care tax subsidies.
Democrats secured some concessions, including a possible promise to consider health care legislation and assurances that there would be no mass layoffs in the federal government. If the resolution passes the House, it will go to President Donald Trump for his signature. Once signed, the government shutdown would officially end.
This morning's weather: Much warmer today — winds remain
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will be starting this morning in the 40s and 30s. Lots of sunshine today with highs warming to near 60, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. It will still be windy today, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, more clouds in the morning and more sun in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Friday may be the pick of the week. Highs will return to near 60 with lots of sunshine and light wind.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
