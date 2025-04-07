Multi-car crash in Norfolk, Anti-Trump protests, Stocks expected to sink on tariff fears | Sunrise Brief

Two injured in Norfolk multi-car crash

Two people were hospitalized in a multi-car crash on Granby Street in Norfolk Sunday evening that closed southbound lanes near Kingsley Lane.

Video from the scene showed a car flipped over and another that had been on fire.

2. Some in Norfolk join nationwide anti-Trump protests

On Saturday across the United States, demonstrations took place in opposition of the actions of President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

In Norfolk, Virginia, a "Hands-Off" protest was held at Town Point Park. There was also a smaller demonstration outside the Tesla dealership on North Military Highway.

3. Stocks expected to dip again on tariff fears: CNN

US stock futures plunged Sunday evening after two sessions of sell-offs that wiped away over $5.4 trillion in market value. Stocks were set to open sharply lower Monday, putting the S&P 500 on the precipice of a bear market — a decline of 20% from its peak and an ominous sign for investors and perhaps the broader economy.

Dow futures were down 1,250 points, or 3.3%. S&P 500 futures fell 3.7%, while Nasdaq futures tumbled 4.6%. Asian markets tanked: Japan’s Nikkei fell 8% at the open.

This morning's weather: Showers and storms today, Much cooler midweek

A soggy start to the workweek. Much cooler this week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Tracking rain to end the week.

Mostly cloudy today with scattered showers and storms. Rain will become more widespread this evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and areas of localized flooding. Most areas will see 1” to 2” of rainfall today/tonight.

