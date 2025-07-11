Navy memo on Resendiz's disappearance, TRADOC merger plans, Trump to visit Texas: Sunrise Brief

Another sailor assigned to Naval Station Norfolk was reported missing the same day as Seaman Angelina Resendiz, according to a U.S. Navy memo obtained by News 3 this week. US Navy timeline provides detail on the hours and days following Angelina Resendiz's disappearance News 3 has not been able to identify the other missing sailor — however, Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) previously confirmed there is a sailor being held in pre-trial confinement in relation to Resendiz's death. The memo, originally sent to Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), outlined how Resendiz was last seen in the barracks of an unnamed sailor on the morning of May 29 while on authorized leave. She was scheduled to return to work the following day but did not report, prompting her designation as unauthorized absence (UA). NCIS began investigating Resendiz's disappearance on May 31 — her body was discovered nine days later in a wooded area of Norfolk’s Broad Creek neighborhood. Esmeralda Castle, Resendiz's mother, had urged the Navy to provide more transparency into the handling of her daughter's case.



The Army's Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), headquartered at Fort Eustis, will go through a merger to create a new command with headquarters in Texas. Army provides update on TRADOC merger and Army Futures Command TRADOC is slated to merge with the Army Futures Command. The Army is expected to issue an execution order in August for the merger, two months after the plan was first reported. "There may be an opportunity for some to stay here, there may be opportunities for some to relocate," TRADOC Spokesperson Maj. Christopher Robinson said. Virginia Sen. Mark Warner believes Hampton Roads is already an ideal location for TRADOC, due to the large military presence here. He speculated on whether this decision was politically motivated — but hesitated to make an accusation, saying, "I want to make sure I get all the details." As of Thursday, the merger is expected to begin officially in October and be complete in 2026.

