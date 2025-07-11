Navy memo on Resendiz's disappearance, TRADOC merger plans, Trump to visit Texas: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Navy memo on Resendiz's disappearance, TRADOC merger plans, Trump to visit Texas
Another sailor assigned to Naval Station Norfolk was reported missing the same day as Seaman Angelina Resendiz, according to a U.S. Navy memo obtained by News 3 this week.US Navy timeline provides detail on the hours and days following Angelina Resendiz's disappearance
News 3 has not been able to identify the other missing sailor — however, Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) previously confirmed there is a sailor being held in pre-trial confinement in relation to Resendiz's death.
The memo, originally sent to Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), outlined how Resendiz was last seen in the barracks of an unnamed sailor on the morning of May 29 while on authorized leave. She was scheduled to return to work the following day but did not report, prompting her designation as unauthorized absence (UA).
NCIS began investigating Resendiz's disappearance on May 31 — her body was discovered nine days later in a wooded area of Norfolk’s Broad Creek neighborhood. Esmeralda Castle, Resendiz's mother, had urged the Navy to provide more transparency into the handling of her daughter's case.
The Army's Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), headquartered at Fort Eustis, will go through a merger to create a new command with headquarters in Texas.Army provides update on TRADOC merger and Army Futures Command
TRADOC is slated to merge with the Army Futures Command. The Army is expected to issue an execution order in August for the merger, two months after the plan was first reported. "There may be an opportunity for some to stay here, there may be opportunities for some to relocate," TRADOC Spokesperson Maj. Christopher Robinson said.
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner believes Hampton Roads is already an ideal location for TRADOC, due to the large military presence here. He speculated on whether this decision was politically motivated — but hesitated to make an accusation, saying, "I want to make sure I get all the details." As of Thursday, the merger is expected to begin officially in October and be complete in 2026.
President Donald Trump plans to visit Texas on Friday as crews continue their massive search effort.Total death toll unclear, 160+ still missing from Texas floods
The president will take an aerial tour (this ensures the search efforts don't get interrupted) of the hardest-hit areas and will meet with those affected by the catastrophic flooding. The death toll for the devastating Texas floods currently stands at 120, with 173 still missing. Over 2,000 responders from across the country, including Virginia, are on the ground assisting with the search effort.
"I would imagine you’d put alarms up in some form, where alarms would go up if they see any large amounts of water or whatever it is,” Trump said on Thursday, during an interview on NBC News' "Meet the Press."
Trump has previously pushed to "phase out" the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in favor of state level management. This issue will still be considered amid the Texas flooding response, as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters "whether that assistance comes from states or the federal government, that is a policy discussion that will continue."
This morning's weather: Typical July weather, scattered showers
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will return to the upper 80s today, near normal for this time of year. It will feel more like the upper 90s with the humidity. Expect a mix of clouds through the day with scattered showers and storms.
Not much change for the weekend. Highs will remain near 90 with an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms possible, mainly in the afternoon hours.
Rain chances will increase early next week. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s to low triple digits. This pattern continues through at least the first half of the week.
