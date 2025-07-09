Navy's next aircraft carrier, Norfolk crime stats, 160+ missing after TX floods: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Navy's next aircraft carrier, Norfolk crime stats, 160+ missing after TX floods
Construction of the John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier, which is being built in Newport News, won't be complete until 2027.'A huge impact:' Completion of USS John F. Kennedy, Navy's next aircraft carrier, delayed until 2027
The Pre-Commissioning Unit was originally scheduled to be ready in July 2025. According to the Department of Defense, the Kennedy needs more work on the system that stops planes when they land and on the system that brings missiles and bombs up to the flight deck. Newport News Shipbuilding's parent company, HII, says the shipyard is working with "urgency and resolve" to address challenges impacting the development of national security assets.
Currently, the USS Nimitz is scheduled to start being decommissioned in 2026. As a result, the Navy will only have 10 carriers instead of 11 until the JFK is complete. Retired Vice Admiral Herm Shelanski said having one less carrier means longer deployments for the remaining carriers.
Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot gave a public safety update on Tuesday to review crime data from the first six months of this year.
Compared to last year, violent crime is down 3%, with homicides seeing a 40% reduction as well. Robberies are up slightly, but property crimes have dropped 16% and stolen cars are down 41%, according to Talbot. Shooting-related homicides, when compared to 2023, is also down 31%.
Talbot also discussed police recruitment and retention during Tuesday's presentation. He said that their retention rate is the best it has been since 2018. Regarding current challenges, Talbot mentioned that the Emergency 911 Center's call wait times need to be addressed, as the average answer time is 33.33 seconds.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says over 160 people are believed to be missing in Texas following the deadly flash flooding that took place over July Fourth weekend.Texas Gov. Abbott provides update on search for flood victims
Over 100 fatalities have been reported, as of Wednesday morning. The number of unaccounted people, which is three times higher than previously mentioned, came after authorities set up a hotline for families to call. 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp in the area, are dead — five campers and one counselor have still not been found, according to officials.
Crews are using heavy equipment to move trees, rocks, and various debris in their search for the missing people. Volunteers from around the state and country have come to the area, taking part in one of the largest search operations in Texas history. Texas officials have been pressed about the circumstances that led to this catastrophe, but they urged people to stay focused on the ongoing search effort.
This morning's weather: Still hot, scattered storms
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will reach the low to mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index to 100+. Expect partly cloudy skies to start the day with scattered showers and storms building this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds and a risk for localized flooding.
Highs will linger in the upper 80s to low 90s to end the week. It will still be humid so the afternoon heat index will be in the upper 90s to low triple digits. We will see several chances for showers and storms as a stationary front lingers over the region.
