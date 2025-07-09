Navy's next aircraft carrier, Norfolk crime stats, 160+ missing after TX floods: Sunrise Brief

Construction of the John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier, which is being built in Newport News, won't be complete until 2027. 'A huge impact:' Completion of USS John F. Kennedy, Navy's next aircraft carrier, delayed until 2027 The Pre-Commissioning Unit was originally scheduled to be ready in July 2025. According to the Department of Defense, the Kennedy needs more work on the system that stops planes when they land and on the system that brings missiles and bombs up to the flight deck. Newport News Shipbuilding's parent company, HII, says the shipyard is working with "urgency and resolve" to address challenges impacting the development of national security assets. Currently, the USS Nimitz is scheduled to start being decommissioned in 2026. As a result, the Navy will only have 10 carriers instead of 11 until the JFK is complete. Retired Vice Admiral Herm Shelanski said having one less carrier means longer deployments for the remaining carriers.



Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot gave a public safety update on Tuesday to review crime data from the first six months of this year. Compared to last year, violent crime is down 3%, with homicides seeing a 40% reduction as well. Robberies are up slightly, but property crimes have dropped 16% and stolen cars are down 41%, according to Talbot. Shooting-related homicides, when compared to 2023, is also down 31%. Talbot also discussed police recruitment and retention during Tuesday's presentation. He said that their retention rate is the best it has been since 2018. Regarding current challenges, Talbot mentioned that the Emergency 911 Center's call wait times need to be addressed, as the average answer time is 33.33 seconds.

