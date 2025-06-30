NC Sen. not running again, new laws taking effect, Idaho firefighters ambushed: Sunrise Brief

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said Sunday he will not seek re-election in 2026. NC Sen. Thom Tillis won't seek re-election in 2026 "It's not a hard choice, and I will not be seeking re-election," Tillis wrote in a statement. He cited many factors, including a lack of bipartisanship in Washington, as reasons for his decision. This comes a day after he announced his opposition to President Donald Trump's sweeping "Big, Beautiful" bill — he specifically took issue with the bill's proposed reductions to health care programs. Before Tillis made his announcement, Trump criticized him on social media, writing, "Tillis is a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER!" North Carolina's status as a battleground state, combined with the near-even split in the Senate, will make the 2026 race for Tillis' seat highly competitive for both Democrats and Republicans.



A plethora of new laws will go into effect in North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday. New Va., NC laws to go into effect July 1 In Virginia, food vendors with 20 or more locations will be banned from using styrofoam containers. Those who don't comply could face fines up to $50 a day. Seat belt laws are also changing in the commonwealth, as adults riding in the backseat will be required to buckle up — previously, state law only required front-seat passengers to wear a seat belt. Children ages 8 and younger will also be required to be secured in a child safety seat while in a vehicle. In North Carolina, a new 1.5% tax will be applied to ride sharing service fees in instances where the rider doesn't share the vehicle — on the other hand, a 1% tax will apply to shared rides. Minimum liability coverage will increase to $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident, meaning policy holders will face higher costs. Underinsured motorist coverage will also now be required, among other changes to vehicle insurance policies.

