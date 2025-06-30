NC Sen. not running again, new laws taking effect, Idaho firefighters ambushed: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: NC Sen. not running again, new laws taking effect, Idaho firefighters ambushed
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said Sunday he will not seek re-election in 2026.NC Sen. Thom Tillis won't seek re-election in 2026
"It's not a hard choice, and I will not be seeking re-election," Tillis wrote in a statement. He cited many factors, including a lack of bipartisanship in Washington, as reasons for his decision. This comes a day after he announced his opposition to President Donald Trump's sweeping "Big, Beautiful" bill — he specifically took issue with the bill's proposed reductions to health care programs.
Before Tillis made his announcement, Trump criticized him on social media, writing, "Tillis is a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER!" North Carolina's status as a battleground state, combined with the near-even split in the Senate, will make the 2026 race for Tillis' seat highly competitive for both Democrats and Republicans.
A plethora of new laws will go into effect in North Carolina and Virginia on Tuesday.New Va., NC laws to go into effect July 1
In Virginia, food vendors with 20 or more locations will be banned from using styrofoam containers. Those who don't comply could face fines up to $50 a day. Seat belt laws are also changing in the commonwealth, as adults riding in the backseat will be required to buckle up — previously, state law only required front-seat passengers to wear a seat belt. Children ages 8 and younger will also be required to be secured in a child safety seat while in a vehicle.
In North Carolina, a new 1.5% tax will be applied to ride sharing service fees in instances where the rider doesn't share the vehicle — on the other hand, a 1% tax will apply to shared rides. Minimum liability coverage will increase to $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident, meaning policy holders will face higher costs. Underinsured motorist coverage will also now be required, among other changes to vehicle insurance policies.
Two firefighters were killed Sunday when they were ambushed by sniper fire while responding to a blaze in a northern Idaho mountain community.
Around 1:30 p.m., crews responded to a fire at Canfield Mountain, which is just north of Coeur d'Alene. Gunshots were reported about a half hour later, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. “We don’t know how many suspects are up there, and we don’t know how many casualties there are,” Sheriff Bob Norris told reporters at a 4:30 p.m. news conference. “We are actively taking sniper fire as we speak.”
Norris said it appeared the sniper was hiding in the rugged terrain and using a high-powered rifle. He said he instructed deputies to fire back. No arrests have since been announced. “This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters,” Gov. Brad Little said on social media. “I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.”
This morning's weather: Hot, humid, rain on the horizon
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will return to the mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index reaching 100 to 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms “popping up”, mainly in the afternoon hours.
More of the same for Tuesday. Highs in the 90s but feeling like the triple digits. Partly cloudy with a “pop up” shower/storm in the afternoon to evening. The wind will kick up tomorrow, SW at 10 to 20 mph.
A bigger chance for showers and storms moves in on Wednesday with a cold front. Temperatures will drop to the mid and upper 80s, but it will still be humid.
