NC tornado, SUV/Amtrak train collision, Gaza ceasefire broken: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: NC tornado, SUV/Amtrak train collision, Gaza ceasefire broken
The National Weather service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Woodville, NC, Monday morning. Eight people were hospitalized and at least 13 homes were damaged following the severe storm.EF-1 tornado confirmed in Perquimans Co. Monday morning: NWS
The National Weather Service Storm Survey Team says the storm reached maximum wind speeds of 110 mph and touched down around 3:02 a.m. in a field just southwest of Longview Estates near Woodville Road. They said the tornado only touched down for a couple of minutes — it lifted around 3:06 a.m.
Tynkinsten Wood is one of the people directly impacted by the tornado. He dropped to his bedroom floor and covered his head when he first heard the violent winds. Wood then explained how quickly the tornado devastated his home. "It shook a little bit, and then everything was gone—it was just that fast,” he recalled. “Once I realized, I was laying on the ground because I could feel the wet ground.”
A Williamsburg woman died in James City County after her SUV collided with an Amtrak train on Monday, according to authorities. Virginia State Police identified the woman as 32-year-old Sarah Jones Mazariegos.
Virginia State Police said it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the crossing on Peach Street. A white 2019 Toyota Highlander crossed the railroad tracks in front of an Amtrak train carrying 90 passengers.
"Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of the Toyota Highlander, crossed the railroad tracks on a private road crossing, failing to stop at the sign controlling the crossing, and failed to yield the right of way to the oncoming train," authorities said in the release.
Amid growing hostage release tension, Israel launched new airstrikes against the Gaza Strip. Israel’s Prime Minister’s office said it instructed the army to strike Hamas across Gaza, effectively collapsing the current ceasefire agreement.
Hospitals in the Gaza Strip have said at least 320 people — including women and children — were killed in just a few hours. Another 400 people were hurt as a result of Israel's airstrikes. The strikes come after nearly two months of a ceasefire to pause the 17-month long war where dozens of hostages were released for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.
Israel has blocked all food, medicine, fuel and other supplies from entering Gaza the past two weeks, demanding Hamas accept changes in the two sides’ ceasefire deal. Israel wants half of the remaining hostages to be released in return for a promise to negotiate a lasting truce. Hamas instead wants to follow the ceasefire deal initially agreed upon by the two sides, which calls for negotiations to begin on the ceasefire’s more difficult second phase, in which the remaining hostages would be released and Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza.
This morning's weather: Sunshine returns, winds never left
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we're getting lots of sunshine and wind for today. Expect a north wind at 10 to 15 with gusts 20 to 25 mph. Winds will be strongest this morning, backing down through the afternoon. Highs will top out near 60 today, near normal for this time of year.
We will warm to near 70 on Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny skies during the day with clouds building tomorrow evening/night.
Our next round of rain is set to move in on Thursday with a cold front. Highs will climb to the mid 70s on Thursday and the wind will crank up again. Expect a south wind at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. The biggest rain chances will be near sunset.
