NC tornado, SUV/Amtrak train collision, Gaza ceasefire broken: Sunrise Brief

The National Weather service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Woodville, NC, Monday morning. Eight people were hospitalized and at least 13 homes were damaged following the severe storm. EF-1 tornado confirmed in Perquimans Co. Monday morning: NWS The National Weather Service Storm Survey Team says the storm reached maximum wind speeds of 110 mph and touched down around 3:02 a.m. in a field just southwest of Longview Estates near Woodville Road. They said the tornado only touched down for a couple of minutes — it lifted around 3:06 a.m. Tynkinsten Wood is one of the people directly impacted by the tornado. He dropped to his bedroom floor and covered his head when he first heard the violent winds. Wood then explained how quickly the tornado devastated his home. "It shook a little bit, and then everything was gone—it was just that fast,” he recalled. “Once I realized, I was laying on the ground because I could feel the wet ground.”



A Williamsburg woman died in James City County after her SUV collided with an Amtrak train on Monday, according to authorities. Virginia State Police identified the woman as 32-year-old Sarah Jones Mazariegos. Virginia State Police said it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the crossing on Peach Street. A white 2019 Toyota Highlander crossed the railroad tracks in front of an Amtrak train carrying 90 passengers. "Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver of the Toyota Highlander, crossed the railroad tracks on a private road crossing, failing to stop at the sign controlling the crossing, and failed to yield the right of way to the oncoming train," authorities said in the release.

