NCAA Tournament, Harry S. Truman strikes Houthis, severe weather sweeps US: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: NCAA Tournament, Harry S. Truman strikes Houthis, severe weather sweeps US
Three local college teams have qualified for the 2025 NCAA tournament. The men's and women's teams from Norfolk State University, as well as the women's basketball team from The College of William & Mary, will all compete in the 2025 NCAA tournament.
W&M closed a double digit deficit in their title game against Campbell on Sunday, securing their first ever spot in the Big Dance. Bella Nascimento's performance will go down in the history books for the program. The senior guard scored a game-high 33 points, including 20 in the second half, on 14-of-26 shooting to lead the way for the Tribe. W&M beat the Fighting Camels with a score of 66-63.
Both Spartan teams won their respective MEAC championship games, earning a berth in the big dance and asserting themselves atop the conference. The NSU men overcame an 11-point deficit to top South Carolina State, 66-65. As for the women, they overcame a slow start and defeated Howard, 68-56, to win their third consecutive MEAC crown.
The NSU men's team received a No. 16 seed during Selection Sunday and will face one seed Florida in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. On the other hand, the NSU women's team secured a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the highest they've ever landed in the bracket.
The Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman took part in the recent strikes against Houthi bases in Yemen. The Houthis did launch a counterattack against the aircraft carrier, using around a dozen drones, all of which were shot down before getting anywhere near the strike group.
The Houthi-run health ministry says at least 53 were killed and more than 100 were hurt, mostly women and children.
National Security Advisor Michael Waltz claimed a number of Houthi leaders were killed, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed a number of bases were destroyed in the attack. The group signaled in a press message this morning that attacks could escalate against U.S. ships.
Violent tornadoes, high winds, and blinding dust storms have decimates homes and structures across the U.S., leaving at least 35 people dead. National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Snell said tornado watches remained in effect Sunday morning for portions of the Carolinas, east Georgia and northern Florida.Several homes damaged in storms in Perquimans County, NC
The dynamic storm from Friday through Sunday earned an unusual “high risk” designation from weather forecasters. News 3 crews are heading to Perquimans County, North Carolina, to provide updates on the reported damages and hospitalizations.
At least three people were killed in central Alabama when multiple tornadoes swept across the state. Scattered twisters in Missouri resulted in 12 confirmed deaths. Six people died in Mississippi, and three fatalities were reported in Arkansas due to the severe weather.
Dust storms spurred by the storm system's early high winds claimed almost a dozen lives on Friday. Eight people died in a Kansas highway pileup involving at least 50 vehicles, according to the state highway patrol. Authorities said three people also were killed in car crashes during a dust storm in Amarillo, in the Texas Panhandle.Major storm fans wildfires, flips trucks as forecasters fear weekend tornado outbreak
Oklahoma was also scorched by a fervent round of wildfires. More than 130 fires were reported across the state, with nearly 300 homes damaged or destroyed, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Saturday.
This morning's weather: Storms moving out, high winds remain
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says rain and thunderstorms are moving out this morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few leftover showers today. Temperatures will be falling into the 50s and it will be breezy with a north wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.
Lots of sunshine tomorrow but still cool and breezy. Highs will only reach the upper 50s with a north wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.
Warming back to the 60s on Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and lighter winds.
