NCAA Tournament, Harry S. Truman strikes Houthis, severe weather sweeps US: Sunrise Brief

Three local college teams have qualified for the 2025 NCAA tournament. The men's and women's teams from Norfolk State University, as well as the women's basketball team from The College of William & Mary, will all compete in the 2025 NCAA tournament.

W&M closed a double digit deficit in their title game against Campbell on Sunday, securing their first ever spot in the Big Dance. Bella Nascimento's performance will go down in the history books for the program. The senior guard scored a game-high 33 points, including 20 in the second half, on 14-of-26 shooting to lead the way for the Tribe. W&M beat the Fighting Camels with a score of 66-63.

Both Spartan teams won their respective MEAC championship games, earning a berth in the big dance and asserting themselves atop the conference. The NSU men overcame an 11-point deficit to top South Carolina State, 66-65. As for the women, they overcame a slow start and defeated Howard, 68-56, to win their third consecutive MEAC crown.

The NSU men's team received a No. 16 seed during Selection Sunday and will face one seed Florida in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. On the other hand, the NSU women's team secured a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the highest they've ever landed in the bracket.

