Neon District market, $1M to boost VB tourism, FBI raids Sen. Lucas' business: Sunrise Brief

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Top stories: Neon District market, $1M to boost VB tourism, FBI raids Sen. Lucas' business
On Saturday, the Neon District's first Spring artisan market will bring 20 vendors to The Plot at the corner of Granby and Olney Streets in Norfolk.
It's part of an effort to bring people back to the area amid an ongoing streetscape project that's impacted businesses along Granby. The market will be exactly two weeks after Cardinal Skate Shop became the latest business in the arts and culture neighborhood to close its doors permanently. Sonia Newell's Granby Street Glow Juice Bar has been operating in Norfolk's Neon District since December of 2024. Most of its time in business has been spent navigating challenges brought on by an ongoing streetscape project.
“It’s definitely challenging and sometimes it can be discouraging," said Sonia Newell, who owns Granby St. Glow Juice Bar and More two storefronts down. “We reached out to the city and they’re trying to make this less stressful as they can." Snags uncovered when crews started digging up Granby Street pushed back the expected construction finish to Summer of 2028. In the meantime, traffic detours and orange construction cones have made it confusing for drivers and unwelcoming to people walking the street.
The city has put out signs saying "Businesses Open" and others telling people where they can find free parking, but now, neighborhood nonprofit d'Art Center has been tasked to come up with free programs to bring people back to the neighborhood. The market is part of that effort. “We have 20 vendors that’ll be at The Plot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.," said Tricia Hudson, Executive Director for d'Art Center. “Different activities, food trucks, music, so I hope everybody comes on out and joins us.” Next week, Norfolk's City Council is scheduled to vote on a budget that would fund $60,000 in Neon District programming in Fiscal Year 2027.
Following recent violence at the Oceanfront and the implementation of a temporary curfew, the city is now allocating $1 million from its Tourism Advertising Program (TAP) reserve fund to launch a marketing campaign aimed at boosting tourism.Virginia Beach allocates $1M to boost Oceanfront tourism after recent violence
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, officials approved the use of reserve funds to create a surge marketing campaign designed to address potential perception issues about safety at the Oceanfront and increase visitation. “In recent weeks, we’ve had several acts of violence in the resort area,” said Amanda Jarratt, deputy city manager. “The Convention and Visitors Bureau has developed a marketing and public relations strategy to counter negative headlines and reassure those planning vacations that the city is safe.”
The Tourism Advertising Program fund is supported by hotel and restaurant taxes and is used to promote the city. The new campaign is expected to stimulate visitation to Virginia Beach over the next six months. This comes as local businesses are preparing for a busy stretch of events. “The beach is open, and we have so many things happening this weekend,” said George Alcaraz of Resort Management. Alcaraz and his team are getting ready for several upcoming events, including the Virginia Beach 10 Miler, the 12th annual Ultimate Frisbee Championship, and the new “Bands in the Sand” concert series at the Fishing Pier.
“We’re trying to create something for locals to come out on a Thursday night — ride their bikes, drive their golf carts, and spend time here,” Alcaraz said. He added that some businesses are still struggling as the summer season approaches, but hopes the combination of events and increased advertising will help improve turnout. Businesses are also promoting a special event this Saturday, where Oceanfront businesses will offer $10 deals on items ranging from parking to restaurant specials in an effort to attract more visitors.
State Sen. L. Louise Lucas' business office in Portsmouth was raided by the FBI Wednesday morning in what sources have described as a corruption investigation.State Sen. L. Louise Lucas' business office raided by FBI in corruption probe
The New York Times cites anonymous sources who said the search was in connection with an investigation opened during the Biden administration, which is examining "possible corruption and bribery related to marijuana dispensary businesses." The Norfolk FBI office only confirmed it executed a court-authorized federal search warrant in Portsmouth, but did not elaborate.
Lucas was seen in a car in a nearby parking lot during the raid on her Portsmouth office. News 3 reporter Brendan Ponton approached her in the front passenger seat, but she turned away and the car left. In video taken by News 3, members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team were seen taking photos at the scene. A cannabis dispensary co-owned by Lucas — The Cannabis Outlet — was also being searched by federal law enforcement officials, a bureau spokesperson told CBS News. Security camera obtained by News 3 shows the FBI searching The Cannabis Outlet around 10:15 a.m.
Reactions from several Virginia Democrats, including Lucas, decried the raid and suggested it was politically motivated. In a statement posted to social media on Wednesday night, Lucas wrote that the raid on her business "fits a clear pattern from this administration: when challenged, they try to intimidate and silence the voices who stand up to them." Lucas, a Democrat, represents District 18 in the Virginia State Senate, which covers parts of Chesapeake and Portsmouth. The 82-year-old Portsmouth-native was first elected to this seat back in 1991. She currently serves as the President pro tempore of the Virginia State Senate, she is also the chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee. Recently, Lucas has been the CEO of a Portsmouth business that runs residences, day programs and transportation for intellectually disabled adults. Lucas is not facing any charges at this point.
This morning's weather: A soggy start to the day
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says cloudy skies today with on and off showers as a cold front slides through the region. Rain could be heavy at times with a stray thunderstorm possible. Temperatures will drop from the 60s to the 50s through the day.
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