Neon District market, $1M to boost VB tourism, FBI raids Sen. Lucas' business: Sunrise Brief

On Saturday, the Neon District's first Spring artisan market will bring 20 vendors to The Plot at the corner of Granby and Olney Streets in Norfolk. It's part of an effort to bring people back to the area amid an ongoing streetscape project that's impacted businesses along Granby. The market will be exactly two weeks after Cardinal Skate Shop became the latest business in the arts and culture neighborhood to close its doors permanently. Sonia Newell's Granby Street Glow Juice Bar has been operating in Norfolk's Neon District since December of 2024. Most of its time in business has been spent navigating challenges brought on by an ongoing streetscape project. “It’s definitely challenging and sometimes it can be discouraging," said Sonia Newell, who owns Granby St. Glow Juice Bar and More two storefronts down. “We reached out to the city and they’re trying to make this less stressful as they can." Snags uncovered when crews started digging up Granby Street pushed back the expected construction finish to Summer of 2028. In the meantime, traffic detours and orange construction cones have made it confusing for drivers and unwelcoming to people walking the street. The city has put out signs saying "Businesses Open" and others telling people where they can find free parking, but now, neighborhood nonprofit d'Art Center has been tasked to come up with free programs to bring people back to the neighborhood. The market is part of that effort. “We have 20 vendors that’ll be at The Plot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.," said Tricia Hudson, Executive Director for d'Art Center. “Different activities, food trucks, music, so I hope everybody comes on out and joins us.” Next week, Norfolk's City Council is scheduled to vote on a budget that would fund $60,000 in Neon District programming in Fiscal Year 2027.



Following recent violence at the Oceanfront and the implementation of a temporary curfew, the city is now allocating $1 million from its Tourism Advertising Program (TAP) reserve fund to launch a marketing campaign aimed at boosting tourism. Virginia Beach allocates $1M to boost Oceanfront tourism after recent violence At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, officials approved the use of reserve funds to create a surge marketing campaign designed to address potential perception issues about safety at the Oceanfront and increase visitation. “In recent weeks, we’ve had several acts of violence in the resort area,” said Amanda Jarratt, deputy city manager. “The Convention and Visitors Bureau has developed a marketing and public relations strategy to counter negative headlines and reassure those planning vacations that the city is safe.” The Tourism Advertising Program fund is supported by hotel and restaurant taxes and is used to promote the city. The new campaign is expected to stimulate visitation to Virginia Beach over the next six months. This comes as local businesses are preparing for a busy stretch of events. “The beach is open, and we have so many things happening this weekend,” said George Alcaraz of Resort Management. Alcaraz and his team are getting ready for several upcoming events, including the Virginia Beach 10 Miler, the 12th annual Ultimate Frisbee Championship, and the new “Bands in the Sand” concert series at the Fishing Pier. “We’re trying to create something for locals to come out on a Thursday night — ride their bikes, drive their golf carts, and spend time here,” Alcaraz said. He added that some businesses are still struggling as the summer season approaches, but hopes the combination of events and increased advertising will help improve turnout. Businesses are also promoting a special event this Saturday, where Oceanfront businesses will offer $10 deals on items ranging from parking to restaurant specials in an effort to attract more visitors.

