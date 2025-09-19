New details in Angelina Resendiz case, early voting begins, Trump's FCC threats: Sunrise Brief

New details and charges of the days leading up to Angelina Resendiz's death and the immediate aftermath were discussed during a Navy Article 32 hearing for accused sailor Jermiah Copeland Thursday.

Copeland allegedly killed Resendiz and hid her body in his barracks for days: Trial counsel

Copeland is facing the following charges: murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sexual misconduct, domestic violence, wrongful broadcast or distribution of an intimate visual image, obstructing justice and making a false official statement, according to a charging document.

According to trial counsel, on the evening of May 28, Resendiz went to the barracks of Copeland. Around 2:14 a.m., Resendiz made a call to a friend and fellow sailor where she appeared to be crying and pleading for someone to come to Copeland's barracks to pick her up — however, that phone call is believed to be the last time anyone heard from her.

Counsel alleged Thursday they believe that Copeland then kept Resendiz's body hidden in a closet for several days before her put her in a rolling suitcase and transporting her body to Broad Creek. She was found there on June 9. The charging sheet outlines several previous allegations against Copeland from his time assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman and USS James E. Williams — trial counsel referred to these alleged incidents as evidence of a pattern of violent, unlawful behavior.

