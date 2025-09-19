New details in Angelina Resendiz case, early voting begins, Trump's FCC threats: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: New details in Angelina Resendiz case, early voting begins, Trump's FCC threats
New details and charges of the days leading up to Angelina Resendiz's death and the immediate aftermath were discussed during a Navy Article 32 hearing for accused sailor Jermiah Copeland Thursday.Copeland allegedly killed Resendiz and hid her body in his barracks for days: Trial counsel
Copeland is facing the following charges: murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sexual misconduct, domestic violence, wrongful broadcast or distribution of an intimate visual image, obstructing justice and making a false official statement, according to a charging document.
According to trial counsel, on the evening of May 28, Resendiz went to the barracks of Copeland. Around 2:14 a.m., Resendiz made a call to a friend and fellow sailor where she appeared to be crying and pleading for someone to come to Copeland's barracks to pick her up — however, that phone call is believed to be the last time anyone heard from her.
Norfolk
TIMELINE: Everything we know about the death of Angelina Resendiz
Counsel alleged Thursday they believe that Copeland then kept Resendiz's body hidden in a closet for several days before her put her in a rolling suitcase and transporting her body to Broad Creek. She was found there on June 9. The charging sheet outlines several previous allegations against Copeland from his time assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman and USS James E. Williams — trial counsel referred to these alleged incidents as evidence of a pattern of violent, unlawful behavior.
Early voting in Virginia begins Friday — the highly anticipated 2025 election is expected to serve as a key indicator for voters’ mindsets under the first year of the Trump administration.
Christopher Newport University released a poll on Thursday that suggests Democrats are poised to win back all three executive offices on the statewide ticket come Election Day. The following data points are in reference to the latest CNU poll, which interviewed 808 Virginia voters:
Governor election poll numbers:
Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger: 52%
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears: 40%
Undecided/don't know: 8%
Lieutenant governor election poll numbers:
State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D): 48%
Former radio host John Reid (R): 37%
Undecided/don't know: 15%
Attorney general election poll numbers:
Former State Del. Jay Jones (D): 48%
Current Attorney General Jason Miyares (R): 41%
Undecided/don't know: 12%
President Donald Trump floated the idea of using the Federal Communications Commission to target broadcasts that he feels provide corrupt and dishonest coverage of his administration.What we know about Jimmy Kimmel’s show being pulled indefinitely from ABC
This suggestion comes in the wake of ABC’s decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel’s show indefinitely following remarks he made about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Trump applauded ABC's decision on social media, saying the network had "the courage to do what had to be done." Top Democrats in Congress and organizations like the ACLU have argued that the president is trying to stifle free speech.
Previously, Trump commented on Stephen Colbert's show coming to an end next year, saying, "Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent. They're next. They're going to be going. I hear they're going to be going." In the past few months, the Trump administration filed defamation lawsuits against The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Earlier lawsuits he filed against ABC News and CBS News resulted in multimillion-dollar settlements, and ABC News issued an apology.
This morning's weather: Dry & sunny Friday, spotty showers possible this weekend
Forecaster Derrah Getter says it will be noticeably warmer with high temperatures this afternoon in the mid 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny. Tonight, lows fall into the mid 60s.
The weekend will be pleasant. Mostly dry conditions prevail on Saturday with highs near 80. A front approaches and stalls out bringing a few spotty showers to the region on Sunday.
Fall officially begins Monday at 2:19 pm. The season will be off to a warm start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s next week. There will be an isolated chance of storms on Wednesday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Derrah live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.