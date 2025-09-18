Spanberger keeps lead over Earle-Sears in Virginia governor's race: CNU poll

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A poll released by Christopher Newport University's Wason Center for Civic Leadership on Thursday shows Virginia Democrats maintaining their lead across the statewide ticket as the 2025 election nears.

Democrat Abigail Spanberger is leading by 12 percentage points among Virginia likely voters, the CNU poll finds. Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears trails in a 52% to 40% split.

It should be noted, CNU reported that 8% of those polled chose "undecided" or "don't know" when it comes to the Virginia governor's race.

The other Democrats on the statewide ticket have polling leads above the CNU poll's margin of error (3.9%).

Lieutenant governor election poll numbers:



State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D): 48%

Former radio host John Reid (R): 37%

Undecided/don't know: 15%

Attorney general election poll numbers:



Former State Del. Jay Jones (D): 48%

Current Attorney General Jason Miyares (R): 41%

Undecided/don't know: 12%

Other key findings from the CNU poll provides context into voter's mindsets ahead of the 2025 election.

A plurality of polled voters approved of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's job performance:



Approve: 48%

Disapprove: 42%

Don't know: 9%

On the other hand, a majority of Virginia voters disapproved of President Donald Trump's job performance:



Approve: 39%

Disapprove: 58%

Don't know: 3%

Cost of living remains a top issue for Virginia voters:



Inflation/cost of living: 21%

Threats to democracy: 18%

K-12 education: 9%

Immigration: 9%

Crime: 9%

The CNU poll also revealed that the prioritization of these issues varied notably based on party registration.

Republican voters cited inflation/cost of living, immigration, and crime as their main concerns. Democratic voters prioritized threats to democracy, inflation/cost of living, education, and healthcare. Independents showed concern for all of these issues, with inflation/cost of living sitting at the top of their minds, according to the CNU poll.

808 registered Virginia voters were interviewed for this September CNU poll.

Early voting in Virginia starts on Sept. 19. Election Day is on Nov. 4.