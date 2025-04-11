New VA clinic, state-owned vehicle crashes, SCOTUS rules on deportation error: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: New VA clinic, state-owned vehicle crashes, SCOTUS rules on deportation error
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to open the new VA clinic in Chesapeake on Thursday. Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins was in attendance to talk about the new 196,000 square-foot facility.VA Secretary Doug Collins talks with reporters after ribbon-cutting ceremony
The opening comes in the wake of cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs as part of the Trump administration's effort to reduce government spending. Sen. Tim Kaine and Rep. Bobby Scott have expressed concern about the clinic not being fully staffed upon opening. In response, Collins told News 3 back in March that it is standard to open a clinic without a full staff — he expects the clinic will be fully staffed by January 2026.
On Thursday, Collins said he hopes to renew faith in VA healthcare operations, saying, “we cannot stay trapped in a model that simply allows the VA to be something that people sometimes make fun of or don’t want to participate in." Currently, the clinic is expected to start seeing patients on April 17.
Two separate crashes involving state-owned vehicles occurred within minutes of each other on I-64 on Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
Around 6:49 a.m., a VDOT SSP vehicle was rear-ended while stopped in the center lane of I-64 eastbound in Newport News. Virginia State Police says the VDOT worker, who did activate their emergency equipment, was trying to remove a tire from the road. Kaylynn Parsons, who struck the SSP vehicle, was charged with following too closely.
The second crash happened around 6:51 a.m. on westbound I-64 in Hampton near Mercury Boulevard. A Virginia State trooper's car was struck in a multi-car crash as it stopped to warn traffic of a dislodged trailer in the road. Despite emergency equipment being activated, Virginia State Police says four cars crashed into the trooper's vehicle, causing a pile-up.
No life-threatening injuries were reported by Virginia State Police. The crashes remain under investigation, with charges pending.
In a 9-0 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to return a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported three weeks ago.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia was one of over 200 people deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador — the government says he was deported by accident due to an "administrative error."
Abrego Garcia is undocumented, but he has an American wife and three children. He also has a court order protecting him from deportation to El Salvador due to credible fears for his life if he were to return. The Supreme Court referenced this court order in their directive to the government, instructing them to "facilitate" Abrego Garcia's return.
Lawmakers are now demanding answers from the Trump administration, particularly seeking an apology from Vice President JD Vance for falsely claiming Abrego Garcia had a criminal conviction.
This morning's weather: Rainy end to the week, cooler weekend expected
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says to expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with localized flooding, strong wind gusts, and hail. Highs will return to the mid 60s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.
Cloudy and cool on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. A few leftover showers (or drizzle) are possible throughout the day. It will be windy with a N/NW wind at 10 to 20 mph.
