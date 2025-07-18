Norfolk flood wall, alleged abduction attempt at waterpark, Trump's diagnosis: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Norfolk flood wall, alleged abduction attempt at waterpark, Trump's diagnosis
The Norfolk Planning Commission approved the first phase of construction for a new flood wall to be located next to Harbor Park.Norfolk Planning Commission approves first phase of flood wall construction
This will be part of the $2.6 billion Resilient Norfolk project, which is comprised of five phases. The project is a team effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Norfolk. “The first constructible feature we're going to be working on is right here between the Berkley Bridge and the Harbor Park baseball stadium,” said Kyle Spencer with Resilient Norfolk.
The first phase also includes building two new pump stations and adding amenities such as access to the Elizabeth River Trail on top of the wall. Other initiatives will work on raising homes and filling basements to ensure Norfolk buildings are more protected against potential flooding. The estimated completion date for all phases of the project is set for 2037.
A man is facing a felony abduction charge in connection with an incident that took place at the Great Wolf Lodge in Williamsburg on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.Great Wolf Lodge attempted abduction
Along with the felony abduction, Travis Bright, 46, was also charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, according to the sheriff's office. Court documents obtained by News 3 outlines how this allegedly happened: Bright placed his hand on a 7-year-old boy’s head, asked the child to remove his towel and then asked to go down the slide together, according to the boy’s family. When the child tried to walk away, Bright grabbed him by the shirt, preventing him from leaving, the family claims.
The child’s family and staff says Bright was trying to lure the boy away from the area of the pool, according to the sheriff’s office. Bright has no relation to the boy, court documents say. He was denied bond.
President Donald Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a minor condition that causes swelling, according to the White House.White House address concerns about Trump's health
"Ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, ICD-9, a common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read from the president's physician. Chronic venous insufficiency means the veins in the president's legs cannot effectively return blood to his heart. Leavitt mentioned that Trump was experiencing "no discomfort" from this condition.
The president's physician will recommend treatment to improve his blood flow. About 150,000 people are diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency each year, and the risk goes up with age. In April, the president's physician noted that he is in "excellent health" following a routine physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
This morning's weather: Flood watch, severe storm risk
*** Flood Watch for most of SE VA and NE NC from 4 pm Friday to 4 am Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening. Localized rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible
*** Heat Advisory for most of NE NC from 11 am to 8 pm Thursday. Heat index values will reach 105 to 109. ***
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its hot and humid again today with highs in the low 90s and an afternoon heat index in the triple digits. Expect partly cloudy skies with showers and storms building this afternoon to evening. The biggest storm chances will be between 5 pm and 9 pm. Strong to severe storms are possible with a risk for localized flooding.
This trend continues for the weekend. Expect highs in the low 90s with a heat index in the triple digits. Scattered showers and storms are likely, mainly in the afternoons.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.