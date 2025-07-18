Norfolk flood wall, alleged abduction attempt at waterpark, Trump's diagnosis: Sunrise Brief

The Norfolk Planning Commission approved the first phase of construction for a new flood wall to be located next to Harbor Park. Norfolk Planning Commission approves first phase of flood wall construction This will be part of the $2.6 billion Resilient Norfolk project, which is comprised of five phases. The project is a team effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Norfolk. “The first constructible feature we're going to be working on is right here between the Berkley Bridge and the Harbor Park baseball stadium,” said Kyle Spencer with Resilient Norfolk. The first phase also includes building two new pump stations and adding amenities such as access to the Elizabeth River Trail on top of the wall. Other initiatives will work on raising homes and filling basements to ensure Norfolk buildings are more protected against potential flooding. The estimated completion date for all phases of the project is set for 2037.



A man is facing a felony abduction charge in connection with an incident that took place at the Great Wolf Lodge in Williamsburg on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Great Wolf Lodge attempted abduction Along with the felony abduction, Travis Bright, 46, was also charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, according to the sheriff's office. Court documents obtained by News 3 outlines how this allegedly happened: Bright placed his hand on a 7-year-old boy’s head, asked the child to remove his towel and then asked to go down the slide together, according to the boy’s family. When the child tried to walk away, Bright grabbed him by the shirt, preventing him from leaving, the family claims. The child’s family and staff says Bright was trying to lure the boy away from the area of the pool, according to the sheriff’s office. Bright has no relation to the boy, court documents say. He was denied bond.

