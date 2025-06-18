Norfolk mayor not seeking re-election, primary day results, Israel-Iran conflict: Sunrise Brief

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander announced that he will not seek re-election, according to a press release. In the same release, the mayor said he accepted a rule as Vice Chancellor for Strategic Partnerships at Virginia Community College System. It was not made clear whether Alexander will finish his current term. He won re-election last November, meaning his term runs until December 2028. However, he will take on his new job at VCCS on July 10 this year. Alexander has been Norfolk's mayor since May 2016, previously serving as a state senator from 2012 to 2016 and in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2012. The release says Alexander is an ideal fit for the VCCS position, citing his experience with government and education.



Ballots were cast across the commonwealth as Virginia held its statewide primary elections Tuesday. Some of these races set the stage for an Election Day showdown, while others — due to a lack of candidates from the opposing party — pretty much wrapped up their respective elections on Tuesday. Live updates: Virginia primary election results In the crowded Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, Ghazala Hashmi, a state senator from Richmond, appears to have secured the nomination. She was trailed by State Senator Aaron Rouse and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who both lost by a margin less than 2%. Stoney has yet to concede the race despite Hashmi's victory being backed by the Democratic Party of Virginia. Former State Delegate Jay Jones won the Democratic nomination for the attorney general race, he will face Republican incumbent Jason Miyares in November. Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi will serve another term as the city's top prosecutor. He defeated challenger John Butler in a 52-48% split. On the other hand, Newport News' Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn, who has held the role since 19990, lost his bid for re-election. Shannon Jones will serve as the city's next commonwealth's attorney, as there aren't any Republicans or Independents in the running.

