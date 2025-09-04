Norfolk school consolidation meeting, vape shop zoning changes, RFK Jr. hearing: Sunrise Brief

The Norfolk School Board reviewed four draft plans Wednesday night, all of which were aimed at consolidating resources across the district.

Norfolk school leaders look at four plans for school closures and consolidations

Option One proposes closing ten school buildings beginning next year and continuing through 2033. This includes Ghent School, Tarrallton Elementary, and Willoughby Early Childhood Center.

Option Two alters the timeline, allowing for gap years to plan for the anticipated rebuilds of Jacox and Suburban Park Elementary Schools.

Option Three changes the schedule for when Lindenwood and PB Young elementary schools would close.

Option Four addresses concerns about Ghent School students relocating to Monroe Elementary and PB Young students moving to Jacox. This plan proposes keeping Ghent School open while merging the populations of Lindenwood and Monroe. It also involves transferring PB Young students to Jacox. However, there are concerns about the stress this plan could place on some schools.

While school leaders discussed the plans, the board decided to postpone a vote.

