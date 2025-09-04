Norfolk school consolidation meeting, vape shop zoning changes, RFK Jr. hearing: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Norfolk school consolidation meeting, vape shop zoning changes, RFK Jr. hearing
The Norfolk School Board reviewed four draft plans Wednesday night, all of which were aimed at consolidating resources across the district.Norfolk school leaders look at four plans for school closures and consolidations
Option One proposes closing ten school buildings beginning next year and continuing through 2033. This includes Ghent School, Tarrallton Elementary, and Willoughby Early Childhood Center.
Option Two alters the timeline, allowing for gap years to plan for the anticipated rebuilds of Jacox and Suburban Park Elementary Schools.
Option Three changes the schedule for when Lindenwood and PB Young elementary schools would close.
Option Four addresses concerns about Ghent School students relocating to Monroe Elementary and PB Young students moving to Jacox. This plan proposes keeping Ghent School open while merging the populations of Lindenwood and Monroe. It also involves transferring PB Young students to Jacox. However, there are concerns about the stress this plan could place on some schools.
While school leaders discussed the plans, the board decided to postpone a vote.
Newport News city leaders are considering enforcing rules for new vape shops, including preventing them from opening near schools.Newport News considers preventing vape shops from opening near schools
The proposed zoning text amendment would require new vape shops to be at least 2,000 feet from schools and child care centers. It would also ban drive-through services and require store windows to be transparent "for visibility and safety," the city says. If adopted, the new rules would not apply to existing vape shops, unless they close for 24 months or more.
The city says the proposed changes aim to "protect public health, prevent illegal activity, limit clustering, and reduce youth exposure and access to vape products." The next hearing for this proposed amendment will be held at 2400 Washington Avenue on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. during a city council meeting.
Amid major shakeups at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to testify before Congress Thursday morning.HHS employees demand RFK Jr. resign as leader for 'endangering the nation's health'
On Wednesday, over 1,000 current and former Health and Human Services employees called on Kennedy to either resign or be fired. The letter said Kennedy is "endangering the nation's health," citing the firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez, new COVID-19 vaccine limitations, and the normalization of vaccine skepticism within major health institutions.
In response to the letter, HHS Communications Director Andrew Nixon said Kennedy has "accomplished more than any health secretary in history in the fight to end the chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his state will phase out all childhood vaccine mandates in an effort to mirror initiatives pushed at the federal level. Some vaccine mandates can be scrapped at the state level, but others would require action from the Florida legislature.
This morning's weather: Getting warmer to end the week; staying sunny
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its a step warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 80s, above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies with a bit of a southerly wind.
Even warmer on Friday with highs near 90. It will feel even warmer with the increased humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies again tomorrow.
We will see a chance for showers this weekend as a cold front moves through. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers late Saturday and Sunday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Highs will return to near 90 on Saturday, then dip to the mid 70s on Sunday, behind the front.
