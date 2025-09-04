Norfolk school leaders look at four plans for school closures and consolidations

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday night, the Norfolk School Board reviewed four draft plans aimed at closing and consolidating certain schools in the district.

“This is also only the beginning of this major transition,” said Dr. James Pohl, interim superintendent.

During the meeting, board members examined options for how the closures and relocations could be implemented.

Option One proposes closing ten school buildings beginning next year and continuing through 2033. This includes Ghent School, Tarrallton Elementary, and Willoughby Early Childhood Center.

Option Two alters the timeline, allowing for gap years to plan for the anticipated rebuilds of Jacox and Suburban Park Elementary Schools.

Option Three changes the schedule for when Lindenwood and PB Young elementary schools would close.

“We're trying to ensure that students moving into rebuilt or newly constructed schools transition only once,” said David Sturtz, a consultant for the school district. “We don’t want to move them into a school and then out again when it’s being rebuilt.”

Option Four addresses concerns about Ghent School students relocating to Monroe Elementary and PB Young students moving to Jacox.

This plan proposes keeping Ghent School open while merging the populations of Lindenwood and Monroe. It also involves transferring PB Young students to Jacox. However, there are concerns about the stress this plan could place on some schools.

“Last year's enrollment numbers show Lindenwood with 239 students and Monroe with 293, which totals 532. The capacity at Monroe is 563,” Sturtz explained.

Each option considers the rebuilding of Maury High School, set to commence this school year or next. All plans involve closing ten school facilities—mostly elementary schools—with Option Four being the only one that keeps Ghent open.

While school leaders discussed the plans, the board decided to postpone a vote.

School board member Alfreda Thomas said she would like the board to come up with their own plan.

With time pressing, a special meeting could be scheduled for next week.