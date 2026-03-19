NSU free tax prep, Riverview Theater seeks funding, shipping law paused amid war: Sunrise Brief

Each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., NSU's Innovation Center at 520 E. Main Street in Downtown Norfolk is hosting free tax preparation appointments through Tax Day, April 15. Need help filing? Norfolk State University just launched a free tax prep program Getting someone to look over your taxes can be expensive. The Norfolk State University School of Business’s new program aims to help low and some middle-income families file for free. “A tax refund for families could mean being able to pay rent, being able to pay the bills," said Dr. Akosua Acheamponmaa, the NSU Innovation Center's Director. Launched this week, the preparers through the program are IRS-certified volunteers, including faculty and, potentially, students from NSU's School of Business. Acheamponmaa says when the idea was presented to her, she knew it fit right in with the Innovation Center's mission to bring resources straight to the community, as tax preparation fees can sometimes be hundreds of dollars. To qualify for help, an individual or family has to make $69,000 a year or fewer and be a U.S. Citizen or legal resident. NSU's free tax preparation is by appointment only and will happen March 25, April 1, April 8 and April 15. If you make an appointment, bring a photo ID, tax forms, Social Security information for yourself, spouse and dependents, as well as routing and account numbers for direct deposit.

Rising construction costs and a recent funding setback are complicating efforts to bring a long-closed historic theater in Norfolk’s Riverview neighborhood back to life. Curtain not closed yet: Effort continues to bring Riverview Theater back to life The group leading the renovation of the Riverview Theater says the project now needs roughly $1 million more to move forward — even after more than $1.5 million has already been invested into the building. Managing partner John Childers said rising material prices and supply challenges following the pandemic have pushed renovation costs higher than originally expected. The effort also recently lost one financial partner who had to step away due to personal circumstances, creating additional uncertainty for the timeline. Even so, Childers, who is the owner of MJ's Tavern, up the street, says he remains optimistic the theater could reopen as early as 2026. The single-screen theater, which first opened in 1947, spans just over 15,000 square feet along Granby Street. The theater once served as a gathering place for residents from nearby neighborhoods including Riverview, Park Place and Colonial Place. Childers and several partners purchased the property in mid-2023 for nearly $900,000 with initial hopes of completing renovations by fall 2024. Still, the vision for the historic venue remains largely the same — a multipurpose entertainment space that blends nostalgia with modern community use. “We’ll have an occasional movie, but we’ll have a lot of live bands… some play productions… some orchestra… just a great community place,” Childers said. Plans call for the main floor of the theater to accommodate about 470 people once renovations are complete, creating a sizable venue for concerts, performances and neighborhood events.