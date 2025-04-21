NSU shooting, Hampton Blvd. resurfacing, Pope Francis dead at 88: Sunrise Brief

A shooting on Norfolk State University's campus left two men injured Saturday night, according to police. Two men shot on Norfolk State campus The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 2200 Block of Presidential Parkway. Police say both men were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, the other with non-life-threatening injuries. NSU posted the following message on its Instagram page: NSUPD and the Norfolk Police are continuing an investigation into an on-campus shooting Saturday night. There is no immediate threat to the campus community at this time, and NSUPD has increased patrols across the campus for added safety. To ensure safety, access to campus will be limited to Gate 1 until further notice. Anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to contact NSUPD at (757) 823-8102 or the Norfolk Police at (757) 664-7000.



Crews will begin to resurface Hampton Boulevard starting on Monday. Traffic Alert: Hampton Blvd scheduled for resurfacing starting Monday The construction will take place on the stretch between West Little Creek Road and Ellyson Street. Norfolk City officials say the work will be performed overnight, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. The project is expected to be completed by June 30. The work will include installing a new layer of asphalt and installing traffic signal detection cameras. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid construction. City officials say that access to residences and businesses will be maintained, and trash and recycling services will continue as scheduled.