NSU shooting, Hampton Blvd. resurfacing, Pope Francis dead at 88: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: NSU shooting, Hampton Blvd. resurfacing, Pope Francis dead at 88
A shooting on Norfolk State University's campus left two men injured Saturday night, according to police.Two men shot on Norfolk State campus
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 2200 Block of Presidential Parkway. Police say both men were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, the other with non-life-threatening injuries.
NSU posted the following message on its Instagram page:
NSUPD and the Norfolk Police are continuing an investigation into an on-campus shooting Saturday night. There is no immediate threat to the campus community at this time, and NSUPD has increased patrols across the campus for added safety. To ensure safety, access to campus will be limited to Gate 1 until further notice. Anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to contact NSUPD at (757) 823-8102 or the Norfolk Police at (757) 664-7000.
Crews will begin to resurface Hampton Boulevard starting on Monday.Traffic Alert: Hampton Blvd scheduled for resurfacing starting Monday
The construction will take place on the stretch between West Little Creek Road and Ellyson Street. Norfolk City officials say the work will be performed overnight, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. The project is expected to be completed by June 30.
The work will include installing a new layer of asphalt and installing traffic signal detection cameras. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid construction. City officials say that access to residences and businesses will be maintained, and trash and recycling services will continue as scheduled.
Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican announced Monday.Vatican announces Pope Francis has died at age 88
“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, said in the announcement. Pope Francis greeted crowds on Sunday, giving the traditional Easter blessing. He appeared from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica after a brief meeting with Vice President JD Vance.
Francis was born in Argentina in 1936 as Jorge Mario Bergoglio. He entered Jesuit school in 1958, and after rising through the ranks — becoming a priest, then the archbishop of Buenos Aires, and finally a cardinal — he became the first Latin American and the first Jesuit pope. He chose his papal name in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the poor — a name he strove to embody throughout his papacy.
This morning's weather: Cloudy skies, spotty showers, highs in the 70s
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible. Highs will reach the upper 70s today and the wind will pick up by midday.
Highs will reach the low 80s tomorrow with a mix of clouds. Scattered showers and storms are possible as a cold front moves into the region.
The front will stall out across the Carolinas on Wednesday, keeping a mix of clouds and scattered showers. Highs will drop to the low 70s on the north side of the front.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.