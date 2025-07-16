NSU student shooting trial, new ORF intersection, 50-day ultimatum in Ukraine: Sunrise Brief

A trial for one of the suspects charged in the shooting death of Norfolk State University student Jahari George is set to take place on Wednesday.

Defense in Jahari George murder case claims there's not enough evidence for trial

George was a junior at NSU when he was killed in an off-campus shooting on Sept. 2, 2023, according to police — he was 20 years old. Camari Warren, Cameron Brown, and Marquas Gregg were all charged with second degree murder, conspiracy, and use of a firearm. In March 2024, Gregg had his charges withdrawn due to a lack of evidence, the commonwealth's attorney office noted.

Warren's trial was initially scheduled for Tuesday, but it was continued due to a lack of jurors showing up. Brown's trial will take place in October this year.

News 3 will be covering Warren's trial, be sure to check back for updates.

