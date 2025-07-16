NSU student shooting trial, new ORF intersection, 50-day ultimatum in Ukraine: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: NSU student shooting trial, new ORF intersection, 50-day ultimatum in Ukraine
A trial for one of the suspects charged in the shooting death of Norfolk State University student Jahari George is set to take place on Wednesday.Defense in Jahari George murder case claims there's not enough evidence for trial
George was a junior at NSU when he was killed in an off-campus shooting on Sept. 2, 2023, according to police — he was 20 years old. Camari Warren, Cameron Brown, and Marquas Gregg were all charged with second degree murder, conspiracy, and use of a firearm. In March 2024, Gregg had his charges withdrawn due to a lack of evidence, the commonwealth's attorney office noted.
Warren's trial was initially scheduled for Tuesday, but it was continued due to a lack of jurors showing up. Brown's trial will take place in October this year.
A new four-way intersection will be constructed near Norfolk International Airport, aiming to improve the flow of traffic.
The new intersection will be located east of the Norview Avenue bridge. Work is expected to be completed by this winter. A new ORF entrance sign will also be placed at the new intersection. This initiative was largely spurred by the airport's expected growth in the coming years.
"Daily traffic to and from the airport will largely be unaffected during construction, though limited lane reductions or closures may be necessary during some later phases of the project," according to ORF's press release. Additional lanes and new traffic signals are included in this project, which will cost $21.7 million in total.
President Donald Trump issued a 50-day ultimatum to Russian President Vladimir Putin: accept a peace deal or face significant sanctions.Trump says Russia has 50 days to strike deal with Ukraine or new tariffs begin
This offer comes amid increased Russian airstrikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities in recent weeks. Putin has repeatedly called for a deal that would require Ukraine to end its efforts to join NATO and withdraw from the four regions that Russia illegally annexed in 2022. Trump has indicated that he would issue secondary tariffs, aimed at Russia's trading partners, to force Kremlin leaders to the negotiating table.
Trump also ended the pause on weapons transfers to Ukraine, allowing European allies to purchase the U.S.-made equipment to send to Ukraine.
Russian forces have recently focused on capturing eastern Ukrainian cities that are key for supply routes, such as Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka. If their push is successful, then Russian troops could fully seize the entire Donetsk region, giving the Kremlin more negotiating power against Ukrainian officials.
This morning's weather: Hot today, hot tomorrow, hot the day after
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says building more heat and humidity for the second half of the week. Highs will reach the low 90s today with an afternoon heat index of 100 to 105. Expect a mix of sun & clouds with “pop up” showers/storms possible, mainly in the afternoon.
Highs will climb to the mid 90s on Thursday with an afternoon heat index over 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with a small chance for a shower or storm.
More of the same for Friday with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index over 105. An afternoon “pop up” shower or storm is possible.
