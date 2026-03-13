ODU campus shooting, VB weekend curfew begins, 4 US crew killed in plane crash: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: ODU campus shooting, VB weekend curfew begins, 4 US crew killed in plane crash
- What we know about the Old Dominion University shooting that killed a man and wounded two Thursday morning:
- Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was the ROTC instructor killed in the shooting, according to Voorhees University. Two students in the ROTC class were wounded, one was listed in critical condition at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Thursday afternoon, and another was released after a brief visit to Sentara Independence.
- The gunman was identified as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a former Virginia National Guardsman with ties to ISIS. ODU students subdued and killed Jalloh, according to Norfolk FBI agent Dominique Evans. FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau are investigating the shooting as an incidence of possible terrorism.
- ODU will be closed on Friday to provide counseling services and support for the campus and community. In an alert, ODU said student counseling will be available in Broderick Dining Commons and faculty/staff/community counseling will be available in Student Government Chambers at Webb Center from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
FBI leading investigation into deadly shooting at ODU
City leaders in Virginia Beach approved an "imminent threat curfew" of 7 p.m. for minors, every Friday and Saturday beginning March 13 through April.VB City Council approves 'imminent threat curfew' for weekends through April for minors
Under the new rule, anyone under 18 will not be allowed to be out without an adult past 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in a designated area of the Oceanfront. The curfew applies specifically to the area from Rudee Loop to 31st Street and west to Pacific Avenue. Outside of that zone, the city’s existing juvenile curfew remains in place. The curfew ends at 5 a.m. on those days.
Currently, the citywide curfew is 11 p.m., but it is scheduled to change to 10 p.m. beginning March 19. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said officers plan to focus on compliance rather than immediate enforcement as the new rule begins.
“We are going to ease into this,” Neudigate said. “We’re not going to start making immediate detentions and arrests. We are looking for compliance. We’re going to do a lot of warnings, a lot of requests — pretty much what we do every busy weekend at the Oceanfront managing crowds.”
Four of the six U.S. military crew aboard a KC-135 refueling aircraft have been found dead after the plane crashed in Iraq as rescue efforts continue, the American military said.
The U.S. military’s Central Command made the announcement in a statement, AP reports. “The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” U.S. Central Command said.
CENTCOM, which oversees the Middle East, said that two aircraft were involved and that one landed safely and the other went down in western Iraq. A second U.S. official, who similarly spoke to AP on condition of anonymity, said the other plane involved also was a KC-135 tanker.
The tanker is the fourth publicly acknowledged aircraft to crash as part of the U.S. military’s operations against Iran. Last week, three American fighter jets were mistakenly downed by friendly Kuwaiti fire.
This morning's weather: Sunny & cooler today, 60s this weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says a much colder start this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 50s, near normal for this time of year. The wind will be picking up through the day with gusts to 30 mph possible this afternoon.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.