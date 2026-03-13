ODU campus shooting, VB weekend curfew begins, 4 US crew killed in plane crash: Sunrise Brief

City leaders in Virginia Beach approved an "imminent threat curfew" of 7 p.m. for minors, every Friday and Saturday beginning March 13 through April.

VB City Council approves 'imminent threat curfew' for weekends through April for minors

Under the new rule, anyone under 18 will not be allowed to be out without an adult past 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in a designated area of the Oceanfront. The curfew applies specifically to the area from Rudee Loop to 31st Street and west to Pacific Avenue. Outside of that zone, the city’s existing juvenile curfew remains in place. The curfew ends at 5 a.m. on those days.

Currently, the citywide curfew is 11 p.m., but it is scheduled to change to 10 p.m. beginning March 19. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said officers plan to focus on compliance rather than immediate enforcement as the new rule begins.

“We are going to ease into this,” Neudigate said. “We’re not going to start making immediate detentions and arrests. We are looking for compliance. We’re going to do a lot of warnings, a lot of requests — pretty much what we do every busy weekend at the Oceanfront managing crowds.”

