TOP STORIES: ODU ROTC cadets speak out, missing Newport News teen confirmed dead, Iran update
The group of Army ROTC cadets who subdued and killed Old Dominion University shooter Mohamed Bailor Jalloh after he opened fire on the class on March 12 say several of them wrestled him to the ground and stabbed him to death.'I just started stabbing him:' Army ROTC cadets who killed ODU shooter speak publicly for the first time
Several of the students appeared in a 17-minute video posted to the Army ROTC's YouTube page Wednesday night — the first time any of them have spoken publicly about what the FBI called a terrorist attack in Constant Hall. Their instructor, Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, was killed in the shooting, and two others were injured.
Most of the cadets said they hit the ground as soon as they heard gunshots, with some hiding under their desks. Louis Ancheta, one of the cadets who earned a purple heart for his actions during the shooting, said he pulled out his pocket knife and ran towards Jalloh immediately, who was wrestling with Lt. Col. Shah. "With my pocket knife, I open it, I run up and as I'm running up, Colonel Shah lunges at the guy, and starts wrestling with him upright," Ancheta said. Jalloh shot a stray over Ancheta's shoulder, and then shot him, but he said he barely felt it in the moment.
Jeremy Rawlinson said as he was getting up from the ground, he saw one cadet jump over a table to help Ancheta and Shah, and Rawlinson knew he had to help. "I said to myself, 'Well if he's going, I gotta back him,'" Rawlinson said. Multiple cadets joined him, according to Samuel Reineberg. Some stabbed Jalloh, some punched him, some wrestled with his gun. Reineberg got the gun away from Jalloh and dropped an empty magazine. SWAT officers took over first aid on Shah once they arrived, and put a chest seal on Ancheta. Both went into surgery once they arrived at the hospital, and the other cadets were interviewed at the police station.
"He's a hero. He lunged at him, just wrestled with him, tried to save us," Ancheta said. Multiple cadets said that Shah's guidance was the reason they were able do what they did in the moment.
The Peninsula Islamic Community Center announced on Wednesday night the passing of the teen who was first reported missing on March 21.Missing Newport News teen Marwa Barakzai confirmed dead, Islamic center says
Newport News police said there will be a news conference sometime this morning with Police Chief Steve Drew and Mayor Phillip Jones. Virginia State Police issued a CODI Alert on behalf of the Newport News Police Department for 16-year-old Marwa Barakzai. These alerts are sent out when a child's disappearance poses a credible threat.
Bloodhounds, drones, canvassing, CCTV cameras, interviews with family and classmates, among other resources were involved in the search for the 16-year-old Menchville High student. Authorities previously said they believe she ran away after she asked her school bus driver to drop her off in a different location.
On Wednesday night, the Peninsula Islamic Community Center, along with the Barakzai family, put out a statement announcing Marwa's passing. "Please keep the family in your duas, respect their privacy, and avoid speculation," the center said. The center said that details for her funeral would be shared soon.
Iran’s state media reported Wednesday that the country is closing the Strait of Hormuz, less than a day after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement with Iran.Iran closes Strait of Hormuz after Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Iranian media said tanker traffic would come to a “complete stop,” citing what it described as Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including attacks in Lebanon. Israel has said it will continue operations in Lebanon, arguing it was not part of the agreement, a claim disputed by Iran. The report said two ships were allowed to pass through the strait before Iran reversed course.
Questions remain about the future of the strait and the broader conflict as bombings have continued across the region. Before the latest closure of the strait, officials told The Associated Press that Iran and Oman plan to charge a toll for tankers passing through the waterway. Previously, it was considered international and not subject to tolls. If the cease-fire holds, there are questions about how much stronger Iran could become as it collects tolls.
The U.S. has said the agreement means Iran will not be able to enrich uranium for a nuclear weapon. But allies in the region remain concerned about Iran’s conventional weapons and drone capabilities. “We hope Iran chooses a lasting peace, but as Secretary Hegseth said, let us be clear: a cease-fire is a pause, and the joint force remains ready, if ordered, to resume combat operations with the same speed and precision we’ve demonstrated over the last 38 days. We hope that is not the case,” Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Wednesday.
This morning's weather: Cool again today, Warming up to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says another chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s and 30s. A Frost Advisory in effect for some of our inland locations. Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 50s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.
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