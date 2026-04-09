ODU ROTC cadets speak out, missing Newport News teen confirmed dead, Iran update

The group of Army ROTC cadets who subdued and killed Old Dominion University shooter Mohamed Bailor Jalloh after he opened fire on the class on March 12 say several of them wrestled him to the ground and stabbed him to death.

'I just started stabbing him:' Army ROTC cadets who killed ODU shooter speak publicly for the first time

Several of the students appeared in a 17-minute video posted to the Army ROTC's YouTube page Wednesday night — the first time any of them have spoken publicly about what the FBI called a terrorist attack in Constant Hall. Their instructor, Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, was killed in the shooting, and two others were injured.

Most of the cadets said they hit the ground as soon as they heard gunshots, with some hiding under their desks. Louis Ancheta, one of the cadets who earned a purple heart for his actions during the shooting, said he pulled out his pocket knife and ran towards Jalloh immediately, who was wrestling with Lt. Col. Shah. "With my pocket knife, I open it, I run up and as I'm running up, Colonel Shah lunges at the guy, and starts wrestling with him upright," Ancheta said. Jalloh shot a stray over Ancheta's shoulder, and then shot him, but he said he barely felt it in the moment.

Jeremy Rawlinson said as he was getting up from the ground, he saw one cadet jump over a table to help Ancheta and Shah, and Rawlinson knew he had to help. "I said to myself, 'Well if he's going, I gotta back him,'" Rawlinson said. Multiple cadets joined him, according to Samuel Reineberg. Some stabbed Jalloh, some punched him, some wrestled with his gun. Reineberg got the gun away from Jalloh and dropped an empty magazine. SWAT officers took over first aid on Shah once they arrived, and put a chest seal on Ancheta. Both went into surgery once they arrived at the hospital, and the other cadets were interviewed at the police station.

"He's a hero. He lunged at him, just wrestled with him, tried to save us," Ancheta said. Multiple cadets said that Shah's guidance was the reason they were able do what they did in the moment.