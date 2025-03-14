ODU shooting update, Kellam High racism incident, Democrats divided: Sunrise Brief

News 3 interviewed the man facing a gun possession charge in connection to last month's double-fatal shooting at Old Dominion University. Dequan Tyler, 27, says he was protecting his nephew, Delanio Vick Jr., 18, who was killed that night. 'I protected my family:' Uncle of teen killed in ODU shooting speaks from jail According to the Vick family, Vick Jr. came to campus when he heard his mother, an ODU dining hall employee, was punched by a colleague. Tyler says he went to ODU to pick up his nephew when the shooting transpired. Vick Jr., and 20-year-old Timothy Williams Jr. were shot in a parking lot near the Broderick Dining Hall — both died later at the hospital, police said. Tyler said police are accusing him of shooting Williams Jr. He admits to firing shots but says it was an act of defense, claiming that Williams Jr. is the person who shot and killed his nephew. The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says the investigation will continue to see whether the evidence warrants additional charges in the ODU case.



The Kellam High School principal sent out an email on Thursday informing families of a "racist harassment" incident that took place. The email explained that one student was subject to the discrimination from a group of other students. Kellam High School to investigate incident of 'racist harassment' The principal said a staff member immediately intervened after witnessing a student being harassed by other students. The email said "the students involved will be disciplined to the fullest extent possible based upon the school division’s code of student conduct." The email also included a link to the VBCPS's policy on discrimination and harassment. News 3 reached out to get more details about this incident — however, no additional information was provided.

