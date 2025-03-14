ODU shooting update, Kellam High racism incident, Democrats divided: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: ODU shooting update, Kellam High racism incident, Democrats divided
News 3 interviewed the man facing a gun possession charge in connection to last month's double-fatal shooting at Old Dominion University. Dequan Tyler, 27, says he was protecting his nephew, Delanio Vick Jr., 18, who was killed that night.'I protected my family:' Uncle of teen killed in ODU shooting speaks from jail
According to the Vick family, Vick Jr. came to campus when he heard his mother, an ODU dining hall employee, was punched by a colleague. Tyler says he went to ODU to pick up his nephew when the shooting transpired. Vick Jr., and 20-year-old Timothy Williams Jr. were shot in a parking lot near the Broderick Dining Hall — both died later at the hospital, police said.
Tyler said police are accusing him of shooting Williams Jr. He admits to firing shots but says it was an act of defense, claiming that Williams Jr. is the person who shot and killed his nephew. The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says the investigation will continue to see whether the evidence warrants additional charges in the ODU case.
The Kellam High School principal sent out an email on Thursday informing families of a "racist harassment" incident that took place. The email explained that one student was subject to the discrimination from a group of other students.Kellam High School to investigate incident of 'racist harassment'
The principal said a staff member immediately intervened after witnessing a student being harassed by other students. The email said "the students involved will be disciplined to the fullest extent possible based upon the school division’s code of student conduct."
The email also included a link to the VBCPS's policy on discrimination and harassment. News 3 reached out to get more details about this incident — however, no additional information was provided.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer indicated on Thursday that he will vote in favor of the GOP funding bill, stirring internal discourse. To avoid a government shutdown, a new spending bill must be passed before the end of day Friday.With time running out, Congress weighs potential impact of shutdown
The Republicans' thin majority in the Senate means at least eight Senate Democrats would need to vote for the funding bill to ensure its passage. Last-minute agreements are typical for these circumstances — however, many Democrats worry about the decrease in nondefense spending included in this 99-page bill, as it could require cuts to Medicaid down the line. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Schumer's possible compliance with the Republican party "is a huge slap in the face."
Regardless, Democrats lack leverage in Congress and compromise on their behalf is expected. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., also appears willing to collaborate with Republicans to prevent a government shutdown. Federal agencies would be funded through Sept. 30 if this spending bill is passed.
This morning's weather: Gloomy Friday, warm weekend ahead
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says to expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a stray shower or drizzle possible. Highs will only climb to the low 50s today.
Much warmer this weekend with highs reaching the mid 70s. Expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. A spotty shower is possible but overall rain will be limited.
A cold front is set to move through to end the weekend. Clouds will build back in on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. A few showers are possible during the day, but the biggest rain chance will be later Sunday to Monday morning. Strong to severe storms are possible. The wind will also crank up on Sunday with gusts 30 to 40 mph.
