One killed by NPD, NNPD Chief on video of officer pointing his gun, Iran update: Sunrise Brief

One person is dead in an officer-involved shooting on East Little Creek Road Monday night, according to Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot. One dead in officer-involved shooting on East Little Creek Road: NPD A Norfolk police officer did a routine traffic stop around 9:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of East Little Creek Road, according to Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot. The officer tried to stop the car and the driver pulled into the lot of a shopping center. The officer found out that the driver had misdemeanor warrants and ordered the driver to get out of the car multiple times, but they refused, Talbot said. The suspect drove away and the officer was dragged along with the car, then the driver reversed and continued to drag the officer when the officer shot into the car. The suspect was given aid at the scene and later taken to a hospital, where the person died of their injuries, Talbot said. The officer was not severely injured. All officers involved will remain on administrative duty pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation by Virginia State Police, Norfolk Police Department said in a statement.



Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew is expected to address a video circulating online showing a police officer pointing his gun at an SUV and its driver over the weekend at City Center. NNPD Chief to address video of officer pointing gun at SUV at City Center The video was taken by Sumyah Tate, a 17-year-old high school senior. Tate posted part of the video on Facebook, where it has been viewed thousands of times. She spoke with News 3 with her mother's permission. Tate says people gathered at City Center at about 2 a.m. Sunday following a high school prom in Hampton. Her video shows the officer telling the driver to stop the SUV. In the video, Tate can be heard asking for the officer's identity. "What's your badge number? What's your badge number?" Tate says. "Back up," the officer responded. The video shows the driver eventually rolling down the window with their hands up, and the officer approaching with his gun still drawn. Tate says she wants answers about the officer's actions. "We want to know why the gun was being drawn to the boy or the car period," Tate said. Tate's video does not show what led up to the incident or how it ended. Chief Drew is expected to address the incident during a news conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

