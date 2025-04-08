Person shot by deputy at hospital, shooting settlements, China-US tariff threats: Sunrise Brief

A person was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County sheriff's deputy at Sentara Albemarle Hospital Tuesday morning, according to hospital officials. Deputy shoots and kills person inside Sentara Albemarle Hospital, officials say Dale Gauding, a representative with Sentara Health, says a person arrived at the emergency department in Elizabeth City seeking treatment. According to officials, the situation escalated, and Elizabeth City police and Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies responded. Gauding says the deputy then shot and killed that individual during a confrontation. The emergency department is continuing to see patients. Hospital officials are working on a briefing for later this morning and are coordinating with law enforcement on the timing of that update.



The families of three victims from the 2022 Chesapeake Walmart shooting will receive more than $6 million in settlements. The victims were employees who were shot to death by their coworker, Andre Bing, who opened fire in the store's break room. Families of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting victims reach settlements Newly obtained court documents show the families of Tyneka Johnson and Brian Pendleton each received over $1.7 million. The family of Fernando Chavez-Barron received over $2.6 million. The wrongful death settlements release the company from all liabilities and future lawsuits. They also include a confidentiality clause prohibiting the families from discussing the terms.

