Person shot by deputy at hospital, shooting settlements, China-US tariff threats: Sunrise Brief

A person was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County sheriff's deputy at Sentara Albemarle Hospital Tuesday morning, according to hospital officials.Deputy shoots and kills person inside Sentara Albemarle Hospital, officials say
Dale Gauding, a representative with Sentara Health, says a person arrived at the emergency department in Elizabeth City seeking treatment. According to officials, the situation escalated, and Elizabeth City police and Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies responded.
Gauding says the deputy then shot and killed that individual during a confrontation. The emergency department is continuing to see patients. Hospital officials are working on a briefing for later this morning and are coordinating with law enforcement on the timing of that update.
The families of three victims from the 2022 Chesapeake Walmart shooting will receive more than $6 million in settlements. The victims were employees who were shot to death by their coworker, Andre Bing, who opened fire in the store's break room.Families of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting victims reach settlements
Newly obtained court documents show the families of Tyneka Johnson and Brian Pendleton each received over $1.7 million. The family of Fernando Chavez-Barron received over $2.6 million.
The wrongful death settlements release the company from all liabilities and future lawsuits. They also include a confidentiality clause prohibiting the families from discussing the terms.
President Donald Trump threatened to impose more tariffs on China if they maintain their retaliatory tariffs on Monday. The additional tariffs on China would be 50%, effective April 9, bringing the total tariff rate to 104%.Trump threatens new 50% tariffs if China maintains retaliatory tariffs
On Friday, China announced they would impose a 34% tariff on U.S. goods in response to the president's "Liberation Day" tariffs. Trump said negotiations with China "will be terminated" if they do not withdraw their tariffs. The
A 10% baseline tariff on all countries went into effect on Saturday — increased reciprocal rates are set to begin on Wednesday. Global markets have not reacted kindly to the tariffs and subsequent threats. Various stock exchanges have reported significant losses since Thursday.
This morning's weather: Clouds parting, temperatures dropping
Freeze Warning from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for many inland locations. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says the rain should move out before sunrise and clouds will clear out by midday. Highs will only reach the mid 50s today, 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will still be windy today with a NW wind at 10 to 20 mph.
