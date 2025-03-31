Police-involved shootout, earthquake relief efforts, annexing Greenland: Sunrise Brief

A person died after exchanging gunfire with James City County officers on Sunday, according to police. The incident took place in the parking lot of a Food Lion near Olde Towne Road. Man dies in shootout with officers in James City County parking lot, police say At 4:40 p.m., Police say they were called to respond to a fight involving a potentially armed man. When officers arrived to Dehaven Court, the suspect left the scene. According to a release, authorities used Flock cameras to locate the suspect's vehicle heading toward Olde Towne Road. After being followed into the Food Lion parking lot, the suspect got out of their car and shot at officers with a rifle, according to police. The suspect was hit and died at the scene, no other individuals were hurt. The Virginia State Police will investigate the shooting, while the James City County Police will look into the domestic-related incident that occurred beforehand.



A Portsmouth-based nonprofit is working to provide assist those impacted by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Thailand and Myanmar. Mercy Chefs, which already has boots on the ground in Southeast Asia, is dedicated to disaster response and humanitarian aid. Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs providing aid in Thailand, Myanmar after earthquake More than 1,700 deaths in Myanmar and Thailand have been confirmed in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake. Gary LeBlanc, the founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs, said many are asking, "where's my next meal going to come from?" Mercy Chefs hopes to provide vital aid, including food distribution, to those who have lost nearly everything in the wake of this natural disaster. Relief efforts have been hampered by buckled roads, downed bridges, spotty communications and the challenges of operating in a country in the midst of a civil war. However, when reflecting on the resilience of Mercy Chef's volunteers, LeBlanc said, “Our team is so incredibly experienced. We worked in Turkey after the earthquake. We worked in Haiti after the earthquake. So we understand that.”

