Police-involved shootout, earthquake relief efforts, annexing Greenland: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Police-involved shootout, earthquake relief efforts, annexing Greenland
A person died after exchanging gunfire with James City County officers on Sunday, according to police. The incident took place in the parking lot of a Food Lion near Olde Towne Road.Man dies in shootout with officers in James City County parking lot, police say
At 4:40 p.m., Police say they were called to respond to a fight involving a potentially armed man. When officers arrived to Dehaven Court, the suspect left the scene. According to a release, authorities used Flock cameras to locate the suspect's vehicle heading toward Olde Towne Road.
After being followed into the Food Lion parking lot, the suspect got out of their car and shot at officers with a rifle, according to police. The suspect was hit and died at the scene, no other individuals were hurt. The Virginia State Police will investigate the shooting, while the James City County Police will look into the domestic-related incident that occurred beforehand.
A Portsmouth-based nonprofit is working to provide assist those impacted by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Thailand and Myanmar. Mercy Chefs, which already has boots on the ground in Southeast Asia, is dedicated to disaster response and humanitarian aid.Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs providing aid in Thailand, Myanmar after earthquake
More than 1,700 deaths in Myanmar and Thailand have been confirmed in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake. Gary LeBlanc, the founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs, said many are asking, "where's my next meal going to come from?" Mercy Chefs hopes to provide vital aid, including food distribution, to those who have lost nearly everything in the wake of this natural disaster.
Relief efforts have been hampered by buckled roads, downed bridges, spotty communications and the challenges of operating in a country in the midst of a civil war. However, when reflecting on the resilience of Mercy Chef's volunteers, LeBlanc said, “Our team is so incredibly experienced. We worked in Turkey after the earthquake. We worked in Haiti after the earthquake. So we understand that.”
Amid talks of annexation, Vice President JD Vance visited a military base on Greenland. This happened while President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that control of Greenland is essential for national security.Trump doesn't rule out military force to acquire Greenland for 'international security'
Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, is rich in many critical raw materials. Leaders from Greenland and Denmark have pushed back against President Trump's annexation comments. "Let me be clear: The United States will not get it," Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Greenland's prime minister, said in a translated Facebook post.
Meanwhile, the vice president argued that Denmark's supervision of Greenland "must change. It is the policy of the United States that that will change." Melting icecaps have also made travel through the Arctic Circle much more viable, spurring this sudden interest in acquiring military dominance in the region. Trump said, "some of those areas are opening up and they're opening up icebreakers out there. They're opening them. And by just nature they're opening up and they're headed right into China, right into Russia. And we have no choice."
This morning's weather: Warm, windy, showers moving in tonight
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we have another warm and breezy day with highs near 80 and a SW wind at 10 to 20 with higher gusts. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower possible.
A line of storms is set to move through tonight with a cold front. The biggest chance for storms will be 7 pm to midnight. Strong to severe storms are possible with a threat for damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and pockets of hail.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.