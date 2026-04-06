Portsmouth Peace Week, mail-in voting uncertainty, Trump threatens Iran: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Portsmouth Peace Week, mail-in voting uncertainty, Trump threatens Iran
More than 1,000 children across Portsmouth are expected to take part in dozens of programs during this year’s Peace Week, an annual spring break initiative aimed at keeping young people safe, engaged, and supported.Portsmouth Peace Week programs bring mentorship to children during spring break
The citywide effort, now in its fifth year, brings together more than 30 activities hosted by Portsmouth Parks and Recreation, community groups, churches, and local organizations. Leaders say the goal is simple: provide structure, mentorship, and opportunity during a time when many students are out of school. Peace Week runs from April 4-12.
Among the organizations leading the effort is Purpose Driven, which hosts one of the Peace Week camps. Executive Director Carlton Copeland said the program is designed to reach young people who may not otherwise have access to guidance or positive outlets. “We don’t want our young men and girls to continue down negative paths,” Copeland said. “We want to be proactive and catch them before those things happen, and let them know we are a proud city in Portsmouth.”
Peace Week programming includes mentorship sessions, recreational activities, educational enrichment, and community-building events. Organizers say the camps not only keep kids busy, but also connect them with adults who can serve as long-term role models. In previous years, city officials have highlighted Peace Week as part of a broader effort to reduce youth violence and provide safe spaces during school breaks. Many programs encourage ongoing mentorship and engagement long after spring break ends. Click here to find the full schedule of Peace Week events through Portsmouth United.
The future of mail-in voting in Virginia and across the country is up in the air ahead of the 2026 midterms following an executive order from the president and a Supreme Court hearing on the issue.
Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said his office will join lawsuits challenging an executive order signed by President Donald Trump last week. The order calls for the creation of federal and state lists of eligible voters and for the U.S. Postal Service to create a special tracking system for mail-in ballots. Jones said the order is federal overreach and elections are handled by the states. "We never have issues with voter fraud, we never have issues with our election security. We have taken measures legislatively to deal with that," Jones said.
The executive order is just one of several possible changes facing mail-in voting. After a hearing last week, the Supreme Court looks poised to overturn a Mississippi law that allows mail-in ballots received up to five days after Election Day to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. Democratic State Sen. Barbara Favola said a ruling against the process would impact Virginia, which currently accepts ballots until noon three days after the election. Favola has a bill awaiting action from Gov. Abigail Spanberger to extend the deadline to 5 p.m. on the same day. Favola said the bill stems from concerns about postal service delivery times, adding that mail-in ballots are more than just a convenience, but an opportunity to ensure people can vote.
Republican State Sen. Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg) supports ending the practice of accepting ballots after Election Day, saying the extra days are terrible for confidence in Virginia's election integrity. "We have got to be able to declare a winner of our elections on Election Day," Peake said. Peake said provisions should be made for military personnel serving overseas, but he opposes the 45 days of early voting available for everyone else. A decision from Spanberger on Favola's bill is due by April 13, while a ruling from the Supreme Court on Mississippi could come as late as June.
U.S. President Donald Trump unleashed more threats Sunday toward Iran if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened in the coming days.
In an expletive-filled early morning post on his Truth Social platform, the president said, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up into one, in Iran,” unless the strait is reopened. President Trump also said in a phone call with Fox News that he is “considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil” if peace negotiations fail.
The renewed threats come as the war, now in its sixth week, has claimed the lives of thousands — including at least 13 Americans — and rocked global markets, with key shipping routes remaining cut off. The Strait of Hormuz typically sees about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply pass through it and has effectively been shut down by Iran since the war broke out.
Last week, foreign ministers and officials from more than 40 countries met in search of a peaceful resolution to Iran’s ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The countries placed blame squarely on Iran for keeping the strait closed, allowing only a trickle of ships friendly to Iran through. None of the participating countries are seeking direct confrontation with Iran, but they are considering how their militaries might facilitate the reopening of the strait once the conflict concludes — for example, by helping to demine the waterway. In the meantime, President Trump has said countries affected by the loss of oil would need to retrieve it themselves and has called for broader involvement in the war from U.S. allies.
This morning's weather: Cooler week ahead
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says this morning will start off cooler around 50 with breezy conditions early. Today will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures around 60 along with light winds out of the NW, turning out of the SW during the afternoon. Tonight will be cool with lows dropping into the 40s.
For the latest weather updates, watch Tony live on News 3 This Morning here.
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For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.