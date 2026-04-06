Portsmouth Peace Week, mail-in voting uncertainty, Trump threatens Iran: Sunrise Brief

More than 1,000 children across Portsmouth are expected to take part in dozens of programs during this year’s Peace Week, an annual spring break initiative aimed at keeping young people safe, engaged, and supported. Portsmouth Peace Week programs bring mentorship to children during spring break The citywide effort, now in its fifth year, brings together more than 30 activities hosted by Portsmouth Parks and Recreation, community groups, churches, and local organizations. Leaders say the goal is simple: provide structure, mentorship, and opportunity during a time when many students are out of school. Peace Week runs from April 4-12. Among the organizations leading the effort is Purpose Driven, which hosts one of the Peace Week camps. Executive Director Carlton Copeland said the program is designed to reach young people who may not otherwise have access to guidance or positive outlets. “We don’t want our young men and girls to continue down negative paths,” Copeland said. “We want to be proactive and catch them before those things happen, and let them know we are a proud city in Portsmouth.” Peace Week programming includes mentorship sessions, recreational activities, educational enrichment, and community-building events. Organizers say the camps not only keep kids busy, but also connect them with adults who can serve as long-term role models. In previous years, city officials have highlighted Peace Week as part of a broader effort to reduce youth violence and provide safe spaces during school breaks. Many programs encourage ongoing mentorship and engagement long after spring break ends. Click here to find the full schedule of Peace Week events through Portsmouth United.

The future of mail-in voting in Virginia and across the country is up in the air ahead of the 2026 midterms following an executive order from the president and a Supreme Court hearing on the issue. Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said his office will join lawsuits challenging an executive order signed by President Donald Trump last week. The order calls for the creation of federal and state lists of eligible voters and for the U.S. Postal Service to create a special tracking system for mail-in ballots. Jones said the order is federal overreach and elections are handled by the states. "We never have issues with voter fraud, we never have issues with our election security. We have taken measures legislatively to deal with that," Jones said. The executive order is just one of several possible changes facing mail-in voting. After a hearing last week, the Supreme Court looks poised to overturn a Mississippi law that allows mail-in ballots received up to five days after Election Day to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. Democratic State Sen. Barbara Favola said a ruling against the process would impact Virginia, which currently accepts ballots until noon three days after the election. Favola has a bill awaiting action from Gov. Abigail Spanberger to extend the deadline to 5 p.m. on the same day. Favola said the bill stems from concerns about postal service delivery times, adding that mail-in ballots are more than just a convenience, but an opportunity to ensure people can vote. Republican State Sen. Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg) supports ending the practice of accepting ballots after Election Day, saying the extra days are terrible for confidence in Virginia's election integrity. "We have got to be able to declare a winner of our elections on Election Day," Peake said. Peake said provisions should be made for military personnel serving overseas, but he opposes the 45 days of early voting available for everyone else. A decision from Spanberger on Favola's bill is due by April 13, while a ruling from the Supreme Court on Mississippi could come as late as June.