Portsmouth track incident, police officer shot, stock market slump: Sunrise Brief

I.C. Norcom High School was disqualified from the VHSL Indoor Track State Championships last week after an in-race incident left a runner concussed.

The incident occurred during a race last Tuesday when Kaelen Tucker was accidentally hit in the head by a baton held by her competitor, Alaila Everett. A video of the incident gained viral attention, leading to speculation on whether the baton hit was intentional. Everett, a senior at Portsmouth High School, expressed that the incident was purely accidental.

"She was touching me to the point where I was pumping my arm, and the baton was hitting her arm," she explained. "I lose my balance—my whole body turns, and then I pump my arms, so she got hit."

Vince Pugh, a former athletic director for Portsmouth public schools, commented on the race, noting that Tucker did not provide enough space for herself to move into Everett's lane, as is required by track regulations.