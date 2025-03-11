Portsmouth track incident, police officer shot, stock market slump: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Portsmouth track incident, Portsmouth officer shot, stock market slump
I.C. Norcom High School was disqualified from the VHSL Indoor Track State Championships last week after an in-race incident left a runner concussed.
The incident occurred during a race last Tuesday when Kaelen Tucker was accidentally hit in the head by a baton held by her competitor, Alaila Everett. A video of the incident gained viral attention, leading to speculation on whether the baton hit was intentional. Everett, a senior at Portsmouth High School, expressed that the incident was purely accidental.
"She was touching me to the point where I was pumping my arm, and the baton was hitting her arm," she explained. "I lose my balance—my whole body turns, and then I pump my arms, so she got hit."
Vince Pugh, a former athletic director for Portsmouth public schools, commented on the race, noting that Tucker did not provide enough space for herself to move into Everett's lane, as is required by track regulations.Portsmouth High School senior says viral track meet injury was an accident
A Portsmouth police officer was shot Monday while responding to a potential domestic hostage situation, police say.
Around 8:00 p.m., officers arrived at a residence in the 80 block of Pepperwood Place. When they knocked on the door, the suspect opened it and fired a single shot, striking one officer. Police say they were able to apprehend the suspect after retreating for additional backup.
No officers discharged their weapons during the incident. The charges are pending for the suspect, who is now in custody. The injured officer was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.Portsmouth police officer shot during domestic incident; suspect in custody
Amid bubbling trade tension with U.S. allies, President Donald Trump warned of an economic "transition period" ahead.
The U.S. stock market took a downward turn as tariffs and threats of new tariffs worried many shareholders. The S&P 500 was down 2.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.08% and the Nasdaq Composite index sank 4%. Tesla skidded 15% in its worst daily performance since 2020, while other tech stocks across the board also saw losses.
A White House spokesperson said tariffs on foreign goods will force American companies to invest in a domestic workforce. Trump is particularly banking on the American energy sector to create "thousands of new jobs." Many economists believe that the consumer will foot the bill when it comes to foreign goods subjected to tariffs.U.S. stock markets tumble amid fears of recession and trade wars
This morning's weather: Warm day with leftover clouds
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says lingering clouds and showers will clear out early this morning. Expect sunshine for most of the day with high in the mid 60s.
Another nice day on Wednesday with high in the mid 60s and mostly sunny skies.
Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with temperatures warming to near 70 degrees. We will drop back to the low and mid 60s on Friday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.