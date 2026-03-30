Red Wing Park blossoms, gas prices surge, TSA paychecks resume: Sunrise Brief

The cherry blossoms are in full bloom at Red Wing Park in Virginia Beach, kicking off a week-long festival celebrating Japanese culture and art. Cherry blossom festival returns full bloom at Red Wing Park The festival runs from March 27 through April 3. Visitors can enjoy performances and vendors that highlight the history and tradition of Japanese culture. "It is in partnership with our sister city Miyazaki City Japan where the cherry blossoms have come into bloom," said Marcella Barnes, Public Information Officer for VB Parks and Rec. The park features 150 Yoshino cherry blossom trees, which were gifted by Miyazaki City in 2005. This marks the 21st year of the festival. "It's for people to come and learn a new culture. Maybe you don't know something about the Japanese culture and there is a little that everyone can take from it," said Elizabeth Kemper, Rec Specialist for VB Parks and Rec. Red Wing Park temporarily opened last year during the cherry blossom festival but closed for construction for a bit. The park has been fully back open since summer 2025, and the blossoms bloomed beautifully for the first time in a fully complete park. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for parking.



Gas prices in Hampton Roads have surged by more than $1 in the last month, prompting Virginia Republicans to call for a three-month gas tax holiday. Virginia lawmakers debate gas tax holiday as Hampton Roads prices surge The price increases come as the U.S. war with Iran continues, impacting the movement of oil. According to AAA, the current average in Hampton Roads is $3.88 a gallon for regular and $5.34 for diesel. A month ago, it was $2.84 for regular and $3.45 for diesel. Along Granby Street in the Riverview section of Norfolk, gas is being sold for more than $4 a gallon. At the Exxon on Boush Street, it is $3.89. In response to rising gas prices, Virginia Republicans are calling on the state to provide a three-month gas tax holiday, which would suspend the 32 cents per gallon tax for regular and 33 cents for diesel. "Give Virginians some real affordability and drivers a break," said Del. Terry Kilgore (R-Wise County). Lawmakers will return to Richmond next month and could take up the issue, which would cost the state an estimated $375 million. The idea has already been met with cold water by Virginia Democrats, who are in the majority. They criticize that the savings are not always passed along to drivers. Gov. Spanberger also responded. "Right now, Virginians are feeling the brunt of the President’s actions at the pump and grocery store. As gas and diesel prices soar, I am working to create long-term solutions to address rising costs in energy, housing, and healthcare," she said in a statement.

