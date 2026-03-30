Red Wing Park blossoms, gas prices surge, TSA paychecks resume: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Red Wing Park blossoms, gas prices surge, TSA paychecks resume
The cherry blossoms are in full bloom at Red Wing Park in Virginia Beach, kicking off a week-long festival celebrating Japanese culture and art.Cherry blossom festival returns full bloom at Red Wing Park
The festival runs from March 27 through April 3. Visitors can enjoy performances and vendors that highlight the history and tradition of Japanese culture. "It is in partnership with our sister city Miyazaki City Japan where the cherry blossoms have come into bloom," said Marcella Barnes, Public Information Officer for VB Parks and Rec.
The park features 150 Yoshino cherry blossom trees, which were gifted by Miyazaki City in 2005. This marks the 21st year of the festival. "It's for people to come and learn a new culture. Maybe you don't know something about the Japanese culture and there is a little that everyone can take from it," said Elizabeth Kemper, Rec Specialist for VB Parks and Rec.
Red Wing Park temporarily opened last year during the cherry blossom festival but closed for construction for a bit. The park has been fully back open since summer 2025, and the blossoms bloomed beautifully for the first time in a fully complete park. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for parking.
Gas prices in Hampton Roads have surged by more than $1 in the last month, prompting Virginia Republicans to call for a three-month gas tax holiday.Virginia lawmakers debate gas tax holiday as Hampton Roads prices surge
The price increases come as the U.S. war with Iran continues, impacting the movement of oil. According to AAA, the current average in Hampton Roads is $3.88 a gallon for regular and $5.34 for diesel. A month ago, it was $2.84 for regular and $3.45 for diesel. Along Granby Street in the Riverview section of Norfolk, gas is being sold for more than $4 a gallon. At the Exxon on Boush Street, it is $3.89.
In response to rising gas prices, Virginia Republicans are calling on the state to provide a three-month gas tax holiday, which would suspend the 32 cents per gallon tax for regular and 33 cents for diesel. "Give Virginians some real affordability and drivers a break," said Del. Terry Kilgore (R-Wise County). Lawmakers will return to Richmond next month and could take up the issue, which would cost the state an estimated $375 million.
The idea has already been met with cold water by Virginia Democrats, who are in the majority. They criticize that the savings are not always passed along to drivers. Gov. Spanberger also responded. "Right now, Virginians are feeling the brunt of the President’s actions at the pump and grocery store. As gas and diesel prices soar, I am working to create long-term solutions to address rising costs in energy, housing, and healthcare," she said in a statement.
President Trump's executive order on Friday instructed the Department of Homeland Security to pay TSA officers immediately, although it's unclear when the impact of that move will start to be felt at airports.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said TSA personnel could get paid as soon as Monday, a relief for workers who have gone without pay since Feb. 14. While that is welcome news to many, it remains to be seen whether that promise materializes on schedule and if it brings an immediate end to long lines at major airports.
Caleb Harmon-Marshall, a former TSA officer who runs a travel newsletter called Gate Access, said the staffing crisis won’t improve significantly until officers are confident that they won’t be subjected to more skipped paychecks. “If it’s only for a pay period, that’s not enough to bring them back,” Harmon-Marshall said. “It has to be an extended pay for them to come back or want to stay there.” He estimates longer lines could linger for another week or two.
A handful of airports experienced daily TSA officer call-out rates of 40%. Nationwide on Thursday, more than 11.8% of the TSA employees on the schedule missed work, the most so far, DHS said Friday. Nearly 500 of the agency's nearly 50,000 officers have quit since the shutdown started, according to DHS.
This morning's weather: A warmer week with highs in the 70s and 80s
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says a step warmer today with highs in the low to mid 70s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Look for a nice mix of sun and clouds with slim rain chances. It will also be breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.