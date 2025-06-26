Resendiz's mom wants answers, Norfolk school closure plan, Trump bill in Senate: Sunrise Brief

Esmaralda Castle, the mother of Sailor Angelina Resendiz, alleged that the U.S. Navy mishandled her daughter's disappearance during a press conference Wednesday.

Resendiz' mom accuses Navy of delays, miscommunication in daughter's death

Castle spoke alongside advocates with The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). They accused the Navy of waiting six days to issue a missing persons alert, instead marking Resendiz as AWOL. LULAC's vice president for veterans said Castle was mislead by Navy officials during this time, alleging that they gave Resendiz's mother false hope that her daughter was still alive.

"We shouldn't be okay with this... These aren't isolated incidents, they're happening systematically across all branches," Castle said at the press conference. Resendiz's mother and LULAC leaders alleged that the military's culture was a factor in Resendiz' death, specifically the alleged treatment of service members who are women of color. They are demanding more information from this investigation.

Resendiz was a culinary specialist assigned to the USS James E. Williams. She was last seen at her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk the morning of May 29, and nearly two weeks later, her body was recovered in the woods behind a Norfolk elementary school.