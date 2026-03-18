Rice wins 98th House District, NF Schools vote consolidation, airports disrupted: Sunrise Brief

Republican Andrew Rice is the winner of last night’s special election for Virginia’s 98th House District. The Virginia Beach Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney pulled in nearly 63% of the vote against democrat Cheryl Smith. Rice now steps into the role held for years by delegate Barry Knight, who passed away in February. Rice will serve the remainder of Knight's two-year term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Del. Terry Kilgore, the House majority leader, said in a statement, "I am thrilled to welcome Andrew Rice to our Caucus as the newest Delegate from the 98th District. The road back starts here." District 98 covers parts of southeastern Virginia Beach including rural communities like Pungo and has historically leaned Republican. "As results come in I just want to say thank you so much to everyone who braved the cold working polls, came to vote and supported this dream," Rice wrote on Facebook. "From the bottom of my heart thank you to the Knight family, my beautiful wife, my parents, and most of all the Lord. This has been an incredible journey."

The Norfolk School Board will vote on approving the first phase of their consolidation plan at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Phase 1 will set Norview and Oceanair Elementary schools to close at the start of the next school year, reassigning the students to Bayview, Calcott, and Ocean View Elementary Schools. The Willoughby Early Childhood Center would move into the repurposed Oceanair Elementary building. Wednesday’s vote will focus on the adjustments of attendance zones and bus routes for the closures. School officials said the goal of Phase 1 is to ensure families understand where students could attend school based on their residential zones. In January, Interim Superintendent Dr. James Pohl emphasized that the changes would not result in job losses for teachers. He said educators would be encouraged to move with their students when possible to maintain familiarity and continuity. Pohl says the students are set to move to more updated schools.