Search for missing man, offshore wind farm update, court blocks sweeping tariffs: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Search for missing man, offshore wind farm update, court blocks sweeping tariffs
Hampton police are searching for 27-year-old Jarred Cabanban, who has been missing since May 20. His parents say he hasn't been seen since his release from Riverside Mental Health Center.'I just want to find him:' Parents searching for bipolar son after he was released from mental health center
Christina Waldo says Jarred is bipolar and had been taken to the mental health center after he had what she describes as an "episode." According to Waldo, neither she nor Jarred’s father were notified that he was released because he had chosen not to have his health information shared with anyone.
Jarred’s parents say he has no ID, no medication, and no phone on him. Jarred is 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, he has a tattoo under his right arm that says "skate or die." His family says he was last wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, light gray gym shorts, and black bedroom slippers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Dominion Energy provided updated residents on their offshore wind project at the Virginia Aquarium on Wednesday. The project is over 50% complete, with underground cable installation currently underway.
A spokesperson says they are "on schedule to complete the project at the end of 2026." Dominion Energy's 176 turbine offshore wind farm is currently 30 miles off the coast. The goal for these turbines is to create enough energy to power 660,000 homes.
On President Donald Trump's first day in office, he issued an executive order that called for a comprehensive review of existing wind projects. This order, so far, has not led to any major setbacks for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project. Some residents, who are concerned about the noise and environmental impact of this wind farm, expressed hope in Trump's order putting a stop to CVOW's construction.
A federal court has blocked the president from imposing sweeping tariffs under an "emergency-powers law" on Wednesday. The Trump administration has already worked to appeal this injunction, which will most likely lead to the Supreme Court giving the final decision on this issue.
The ruling from a three-judge panel at the New York-based U.S. Court of International Trade came after several lawsuits arguing Trump has exceeded his authority and left the country's trade policy dependent on his whims. A spokesperson for the White House says the current trade deficits constitute a national emergency, saying it has "left our workers behind, and weakened our defense industrial base."
Trump has repeatedly used the tariffs as a negotiating tool in hopes of forcing other nations to negotiate agreements that favored the U.S., suggesting he would simply set the rates himself if the terms were unsatisfactory. What remains unclear is whether the White House will respond to the ruling by pausing all of its emergency power tariffs in the interim.
This morning's weather: Spotty showers to start, heavier storms developing tonight
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says to look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 70s, near normal for this time of year. A spotty shower is possible during the day with scattered showers/storms developing this evening to tonight. Severe storms are possible, mainly in NC.
Scattered showers and storms are expected on Friday, with the biggest chance in the afternoon to evening. Severe storms are possible with a risk for damaging wind gusts, hail, and localized flooding. Highs will warm to the low 80s tomorrow.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
