Search for missing man, offshore wind farm update, court blocks sweeping tariffs: Sunrise Brief

Hampton police are searching for 27-year-old Jarred Cabanban, who has been missing since May 20. His parents say he hasn't been seen since his release from Riverside Mental Health Center.

'I just want to find him:' Parents searching for bipolar son after he was released from mental health center

Christina Waldo says Jarred is bipolar and had been taken to the mental health center after he had what she describes as an "episode." According to Waldo, neither she nor Jarred’s father were notified that he was released because he had chosen not to have his health information shared with anyone.

Jarred’s parents say he has no ID, no medication, and no phone on him. Jarred is 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, he has a tattoo under his right arm that says "skate or die." His family says he was last wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, light gray gym shorts, and black bedroom slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

