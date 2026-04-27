Spanberger's first 100 days, case against redistricting begins, WHCD shooting: Sunrise Brief

It has been 100 days since Gov. Abigail Spanberger was sworn into office, and to mark the occasion, she will hold events in both Richmond and Roanoke.

Spanberger began her term with a Democrat-controlled General Assembly. In her first months, she signed a series of bills her office says target affordability, including a minimum wage increase, new restrictions on pharmaceutical middlemen, and investments in energy infrastructure.

Several major measures passed by the legislature, such as bills to legalize retail marijuana sales and restrict assault weapon sales, were returned to the General Assembly with proposed changes instead of being signed. Some lawmakers in Spanberger’s own party criticized the move.

A contentious special referendum on redistricting also fell within Spanberger’s first 100 days. She supported the measure, which allows Virginia’s congressional districts to be redrawn temporarily. After it passed, she said the move serves as “a check on this President.” The new map, proposed by state Democrats, could give the party four more seats in the U.S. House.

A Washington Post poll released on April 6 found Spanberger’s approval rating at 47 percent, with 46 percent disapproval and 7 percent undecided. Her approval is 13 percentage points lower than the average for Virginia governors in Post polling since the 1990s.

