Spanberger's first 100 days, case against redistricting begins, WHCD shooting: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Spanberger's first 100 days, case against redistricting begins, WHCD shooting
It has been 100 days since Gov. Abigail Spanberger was sworn into office, and to mark the occasion, she will hold events in both Richmond and Roanoke.
Spanberger began her term with a Democrat-controlled General Assembly. In her first months, she signed a series of bills her office says target affordability, including a minimum wage increase, new restrictions on pharmaceutical middlemen, and investments in energy infrastructure.
Several major measures passed by the legislature, such as bills to legalize retail marijuana sales and restrict assault weapon sales, were returned to the General Assembly with proposed changes instead of being signed. Some lawmakers in Spanberger’s own party criticized the move.
A contentious special referendum on redistricting also fell within Spanberger’s first 100 days. She supported the measure, which allows Virginia’s congressional districts to be redrawn temporarily. After it passed, she said the move serves as “a check on this President.” The new map, proposed by state Democrats, could give the party four more seats in the U.S. House.
A Washington Post poll released on April 6 found Spanberger’s approval rating at 47 percent, with 46 percent disapproval and 7 percent undecided. Her approval is 13 percentage points lower than the average for Virginia governors in Post polling since the 1990s.
The Supreme Court of Virginia will hear oral arguments in one of the cases against the mid-decade redistricting measure on Monday.Virginia redistricting opponents hope for legal intervention
On April 21, Virginia voters narrowly approved the Democrat-backed measure to allow for temporary mid-decade redistricting. Currently, six Democrats and five Republicans represent the commonwealth in the House of Representatives. The newly-proposed map aims to change this representation to 10 Democrats and one Republican.
Certification of the redistricting referendum vote was halted by a lower court that argued the General Assembly didn't follow the proper process to proceed with this action. Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley Jr. ruled that their initial vote failed to occur before the public began casting ballots in last year’s general election and thus didn’t count toward the two-step process. He also ruled that the state failed to publish the amendment three months before that election, as required by law.
President Donald Trump, members of his administration and the press attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner are safe after a shooting in a security area as the event began Saturday night.President Trump addresses the media following shooting at White House Correspondents' Dinner
Trump spoke to the press at the White House after he was evacuated from the hotel.
"My impression — it was a lone wolf whack job," Trump said, referring to the suspect.
A Scripps News employee who attended the event also captured images of authorities apprehending the suspect near the security checkpoint. The Associated Press identified him as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California.
Authorities said Allen was staying at the Washington Hilton, where the event was being held. He is charged with two counts: using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. Authorities said he was armed with a shotgun when officers tackled him to the ground. Trump also shared an image of the suspect lying face down at the hotel.
This morning's weather: A cooler pattern settles in
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says today will start off with a few clouds followed by sunny skies. It will be on the cooler side, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the NE at 10-20 mph. Some nuisance tidal flooding is possible during the 7 AM and 7 PM tide cycles. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s.
Tomorrow will start off with a few clouds moving through, with a 20% chance of a stray shower during the morning (particularly for western locations) followed by partly cloudy skies. Highs will be a step warmer in the upper 60s to mid 70s, with cooler conditions along the immediate coastline. Winds will be out of the E at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will only drop into the 50s as clouds build.
For the latest weather updates, watch Tony live on News 3 This Morning here.
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For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.