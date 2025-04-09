Spotsylvania mass shooting, NC hospital incident update, 104% tariffs on China: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Spotsylvania mass shooting, NC hospital incident update, 104% tariffs on China
Three people are dead and three others are injured after a mass shooting in Spotsylvania County on Tuesday, according to police. Deputies said more information will be released on Wednesday morning.3 dead, 3 injured in Spotsylvania mass shooting
The shooting happened in the area of Olde Greenwich Circle, in a town house complex, around 5:30 p.m. Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the three others were rushed to an area hospital. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said there could be more than six victims.
CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett was in the area and saw two people being arrested. Investigators were not able to confirm if the arrests are connected to the shooting.
A man was shot and killed after bringing a handgun into the Sentara Albemarle Hospital Tuesday morning, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office. The three deputies involved are on paid leave while the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducts an investigation of this incident.Man shot, killed by deputies after bringing gun to Sentara hospital emergency room: PCSO
The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office says the suspect entered the emergency department and pointed the handgun at hospital staff. The suspect then hit a security guard — who hospital officials later confirmed was unarmed — in the head with his gun before law enforcement arrived.
Around 1:18 a.m., members of the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office and the Elizabeth City Police Department arrived on the scene. Deputies then located the suspect in an emergency room triage area, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office. After the suspect pointed his gun at the deputies, three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office fired at the suspect, shooting and killing him.
Officials declined to share details on the suspect during the conference, citing the ongoing investigation.
Many more tariffs issued by President Donald Trump will take full effect on Wednesday, including a 104% tariff on goods from China. The China Commerce Ministry said China will “fight to the end” to protect its own interests.Tariffs impact on U.S. consumers and global trade dynamics
The president says he is seeking to lower the trade deficit that the U.S. has with China and other nations through tariffs. In 2023, the United States imported $436 billion in goods from China while sending $154 billion to China. He also believes tariffs will also incentivize a renewed interest in American manufacturing, although some economists worry that his limits on free international trade were made too suddenly and drastically. Recent stock market dips has reflected a growing unease amongst business leaders.
During a briefing on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said these tariffs will also open negotiations with U.S. trading partners. Some progress has been made with other trading partners, such as the European Union, but China remains defiant. Trump initial tariffs for China were 34% — however, he increased the amount after China announced its own tariffs against U.S. goods.
This morning's weather: Cold, sunny — warmer temperatures tomorrow
Freeze Warning until 9 am for many inland locations. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we have a cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Expect lots of sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 50s, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.
A bit of a warming trend to end the work week. Highs will reach the mid 60s tomorrow with building clouds (partly to mostly cloudy).
Our next round of rain is set to move in with a cold front on Friday. Highs will remain in the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.
