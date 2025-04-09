Spotsylvania mass shooting, NC hospital incident update, 104% tariffs on China: Sunrise Brief

Three people are dead and three others are injured after a mass shooting in Spotsylvania County on Tuesday, according to police. Deputies said more information will be released on Wednesday morning. 3 dead, 3 injured in Spotsylvania mass shooting The shooting happened in the area of Olde Greenwich Circle, in a town house complex, around 5:30 p.m. Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the three others were rushed to an area hospital. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said there could be more than six victims. CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett was in the area and saw two people being arrested. Investigators were not able to confirm if the arrests are connected to the shooting.



A man was shot and killed after bringing a handgun into the Sentara Albemarle Hospital Tuesday morning, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office. The three deputies involved are on paid leave while the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducts an investigation of this incident. Man shot, killed by deputies after bringing gun to Sentara hospital emergency room: PCSO The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office says the suspect entered the emergency department and pointed the handgun at hospital staff. The suspect then hit a security guard — who hospital officials later confirmed was unarmed — in the head with his gun before law enforcement arrived. Around 1:18 a.m., members of the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office and the Elizabeth City Police Department arrived on the scene. Deputies then located the suspect in an emergency room triage area, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office. After the suspect pointed his gun at the deputies, three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office fired at the suspect, shooting and killing him. Officials declined to share details on the suspect during the conference, citing the ongoing investigation.

