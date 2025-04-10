Spotsylvania shooting suspects, VB schools remove DEI, reciprocal tariffs paused: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Spotsylvania shooting suspects, VB schools remove DEI, reciprocal tariffs paused
Four teenagers were arrested and charged on Wednesday in connection to the mass shooting in Spotsylvania County. Investigators said "an illegal gun sale/robbery" is what they believe motivated the shooting, based on initial gatherings.4 teens arrested in deadly Spotsylvania County, Virginia mass shooting
Two 16-year-olds, one 17-year-old, and 18-year-old Jeremiah Upson were charged early Wednesday morning with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and unlawful assembly. One of the 16-year-old suspects is currently hospitalized due to a gunshot wound, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators also released information about those killed in the shooting:
- Chase Feaster, 18, of Spotsylvania County
- Alonzo Goffney, 18, of Spotsylvania County
- A 20-year-old man whose name is being withheld pending confirmation of the Medical Examiner’s Office
In a 6-3 vote, the Virginia Beach School Board moved to suspend diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. The resolution follows a directive from the Trump administration requiring schools to certify compliance with civil rights laws and to eliminate DEI programs.Virginia Beach Schools Move to Remove DEI Policies
President Donald Trump's executive order threatens to pull federal funding from schools that do not fall in line. This resolution ensures the city school division secures its full $74 million in federal funding. The resolution suspended the school division’s equity plan and equity dashboard — it will also change the name of the Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to the Department of Opportunity and Achievement.
The vote was held without an opportunity for public comment, which Elizabeth Schur, a former Virginia Beach teacher, described as "a true gut punch." Kathleen Brown, the school board chair indicated the community would have an opportunity for public input when certain policies are reviewed again. Superintendent Dr. Donald Robertson and his staff are now working to carry out the resolution.
President Donald Trump suspended dozens of his "Liberation Day" reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday, the day they went into effect. He announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, except for those on China, which will now be increased to 125%.Stocks surge on news of tariff delays, making up much of their recent losses
The Republicans applauded the president for this postponement, viewing it as a victory in a strategic negotiation that will ultimately improve the fair trade outlook for the United States. Trump's announcement also reversed the downward trajectory of the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2,962 points to close up 7.87%, regaining more than half of its losses over the last week. The S&P 500 closed up 9.06% and the Nasdaq was up 12.61%.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that some other tariffs would remain in place, including a 10% levy on many items entering the U.S. The U.S. is also keeping a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports. Some Democratic critics of Trump have alleged there may have been collusion between the president and other members of his inner circle to use tariffs to create deliberate volatility in the stock market.
This morning's weather: Chilly and sunny — rain and a cold front coming tomorrow
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we have another chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Highs will warm to the mid 60s today, closer to normal for this time of year. Look for building clouds today, mostly sunny this morning to mostly cloudy this afternoon.
Our next round of rain is set to move in with a cold front on Friday. Highs will remain in the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with localized flooding, strong wind gusts, and hail. As the cold front approaches, the wind will pick up, SW at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.