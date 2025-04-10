Spotsylvania shooting suspects, VB schools remove DEI, reciprocal tariffs paused: Sunrise Brief

Four teenagers were arrested and charged on Wednesday in connection to the mass shooting in Spotsylvania County. Investigators said "an illegal gun sale/robbery" is what they believe motivated the shooting, based on initial gatherings. 4 teens arrested in deadly Spotsylvania County, Virginia mass shooting Two 16-year-olds, one 17-year-old, and 18-year-old Jeremiah Upson were charged early Wednesday morning with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and unlawful assembly. One of the 16-year-old suspects is currently hospitalized due to a gunshot wound, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office. Investigators also released information about those killed in the shooting:

Chase Feaster, 18, of Spotsylvania County

Alonzo Goffney, 18, of Spotsylvania County

A 20-year-old man whose name is being withheld pending confirmation of the Medical Examiner’s Office

In a 6-3 vote, the Virginia Beach School Board moved to suspend diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. The resolution follows a directive from the Trump administration requiring schools to certify compliance with civil rights laws and to eliminate DEI programs. Virginia Beach Schools Move to Remove DEI Policies President Donald Trump's executive order threatens to pull federal funding from schools that do not fall in line. This resolution ensures the city school division secures its full $74 million in federal funding. The resolution suspended the school division’s equity plan and equity dashboard — it will also change the name of the Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to the Department of Opportunity and Achievement. The vote was held without an opportunity for public comment, which Elizabeth Schur, a former Virginia Beach teacher, described as "a true gut punch." Kathleen Brown, the school board chair indicated the community would have an opportunity for public input when certain policies are reviewed again. Superintendent Dr. Donald Robertson and his staff are now working to carry out the resolution.

