Summer carnival canceled, Willoughby restoration, Trump's Memorial Day remarks: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Summer carnival canceled, Willoughby restoration, Trump's Memorial Day remarks
The Mt. Trashmore Summer Carnival was abruptly closed, leaving residents disappointed and concerned about the future of this festival. A lack of public safety personnel was cited as the reason for this sudden closure.People at Mt. Trashmore react to abrupt closure of Mt. Trashmore Carnival
“I don’t think shutting it down is a solution," Major Kenny, a parent at Mt. Trashmore Monday, said. He was bummed to hear the Mt. Trashmore carnival was abruptly closed Sunday night after just three days of what was supposed to be a more-than-three-week event. I'm very concerned," said a passerby near Mt. Trashmore. "Maybe they need to go through private contractors or something like that.”
As News 3 previously reported, the police department and sheriff’s office have declined to comment, but the city released a statement over the weekend, saying, "this decision was made with safety as the top priority, in order to protect the well-being of all attendees, staff, and vendors.” The Mt. Trashmore Summer Carnival encouraged anyone with concerns to reach out to city council members or the city manager, according to a post made on social media Monday.
Norfolk Public Works will begin to replenish sand for Willoughby Beach along Toler Place on Tuesday. The beach will be closed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a result.
Around 20,000 cubic yards of sand will be transported from the western end of the beach to Willoughby. This project aims to restore the shoreline and dunes in response to the growing issue of beach erosion. The replenishment project is expected to be complete by early July.
Last year, the City of Norfolk undertook a similar beach replenishment project in a section of East Ocean View. News 3 spoke with Tammy Halstead, a civil engineer with the City of Norfolk, who said "beach erosion is a big concern for all beaches." Replenishing the sand helps fortify shorelines against any unexpected storm event.
President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Memorial Day. On social media, Trump began the day by posting: "HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY" before going on to criticize the actions of federal judges, along with his predecessor, Joe Biden.
Also on Monday, Trump placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a somber tradition for U.S. presidents. At Arlington National Cemetery, Trump told the stories of service members who died overseas. The president told the story of Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, killed along with three other Americans by a suicide bomber in 2019 in Syria, leaving behind her husband, 3-year-old son and 18-month-old son.
Vice President JD Vance, who spoke before Trump, said the lesson of all the gravestones is: “We must be cautious in sending our people to war.” He urged the crowd to push political leaders to treat the lives of soldiers as the “most precious resource.”
This morning's weather: Much cooler day, showers coming this afternoon
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got a cooler start this morning with many locations in the 50s. Highs will struggle to reach the 70s again today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers building in this afternoon. It will get a bit breezy today as east winds pick up through the day.
More showers and storms on Wednesday. Highs will reach the low 70s and it will be windy with SE winds gusting to 30 mph.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.