Summer carnival canceled, Willoughby restoration, Trump's Memorial Day remarks: Sunrise Brief

The Mt. Trashmore Summer Carnival was abruptly closed, leaving residents disappointed and concerned about the future of this festival. A lack of public safety personnel was cited as the reason for this sudden closure. People at Mt. Trashmore react to abrupt closure of Mt. Trashmore Carnival “I don’t think shutting it down is a solution," Major Kenny, a parent at Mt. Trashmore Monday, said. He was bummed to hear the Mt. Trashmore carnival was abruptly closed Sunday night after just three days of what was supposed to be a more-than-three-week event. I'm very concerned," said a passerby near Mt. Trashmore. "Maybe they need to go through private contractors or something like that.” As News 3 previously reported, the police department and sheriff’s office have declined to comment, but the city released a statement over the weekend, saying, "this decision was made with safety as the top priority, in order to protect the well-being of all attendees, staff, and vendors.” The Mt. Trashmore Summer Carnival encouraged anyone with concerns to reach out to city council members or the city manager, according to a post made on social media Monday.



Norfolk Public Works will begin to replenish sand for Willoughby Beach along Toler Place on Tuesday. The beach will be closed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a result. Around 20,000 cubic yards of sand will be transported from the western end of the beach to Willoughby. This project aims to restore the shoreline and dunes in response to the growing issue of beach erosion. The replenishment project is expected to be complete by early July. Last year, the City of Norfolk undertook a similar beach replenishment project in a section of East Ocean View. News 3 spoke with Tammy Halstead, a civil engineer with the City of Norfolk, who said "beach erosion is a big concern for all beaches." Replenishing the sand helps fortify shorelines against any unexpected storm event.

